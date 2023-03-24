Pokémon Throwdown Twitch Rivals: Full event schedule, bracket, and standings

Wolfe “Wolfey” Glick is rapidly expanding the type of tournaments getting some spotlight in the competitive Pokémon community, partnering with Twitch to put on a new event that brings together elements from across the game’s content creation scene.

Pokémon Throwdown ft. WolfeyVGC is a Twitch Rivals event that will run on March 22 and 23, featuring a mix of content creators, competitive Pokémon players, and more facing off in a mashup of formats.

Instead of being just a PvP event focused on VGC, or the official Pokémon videogame championship, format the Pokémon Throwdown will have players starting fresh saves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to speedrun a portion on opening day. This will lead to the top performers being seeded higher entering day two’s PvP bracket, which will run like a normal tournament.

So for anyone looking to watch the event, you can find the official stream on the official Twitch Rivals page, and here is a full breakdown of the event’s format, schedule, and brackets.

Pokémon Throwdown Twitch Rivals: Full event schedule, bracket, standings, and more

Full Pokémon Throwdown Twitch Rivals format and schedule

Pokémon Throwdown ft. WolfeyVGC is a two-day event being run by Twitch Rivals. Day one is the PvE segment on March 22, while the PvP tournament will be held on March 23.

For the PvE portion of the event, players had four hours to compete on a fresh save file of Scarlet or Violet and see who could complete the most objectives.

Over those four hours, players needed to complete as many victories in the Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends story paths. Only completed tasks would count towards the final total. there were other superlative goals that could be achieved as well to earn extra prizes, and here is a list of them.

Shiny Hunter: First player to catch or breed a Shiny Pokémon

Giant Tamer: First player to catch and get verification that they have a 3XL Pokémon

Legendary Snatcher: First player to catch a Legendary Pokémon

Healthy Traveler: First player to visit 34 Pokémon Centers

Pocket-Size Pro: First player to catch and get verification that they have a 3XS Pokémon

This PvE section will make up the ranking system for day two’s seeding as players will be split into eight groups of eight and face off in a round-robin bracket. Players can only use the Pokémon they captured on day one of the event to build out their team.

Once the round-robin is complete, players will be distributed into four divisions of 16 players for the start of the single elimination bracket, which will last until a champion is crowned.

Full Pokémon Throwdown Twitch Rivals scores and standings

Day one winner: eddaket

eddaket Shiny Hunter: ShadyPenguinn

ShadyPenguinn Giant Tamer: eddaket

eddaket Legendary Snatcher: Kwikpanik

Kwikpanik Healthy Traveler: star0chris

star0chris Pocket-Size Pro: marimari_en

As the round-robin portion of the PvP tournament wrapped up, a few players were undefeated going into the single-elimination bracket, including ShadyPenguinn, MysticatLive, BelowZer0, and eddaket who came in first place on day one.

Division One Round One

ShadyPenguinn vs spicyappies

vs spicyappies hugs86 vs Antfrost

vs Antfrost Hbomb94 vs saltqueen

Quikpanik vs star0chris

THATSAplusONE vs PKMNcast

BelowZer0 vs pndkandm

vs pndkandm MysticatLive vs eddaket

Lightorias vs Shoujo

Division Two Round One

NAHoff vs Fir_

Baeginning vs Couriway

vs Couriway mirrormantf vs SaltyDolphin

minishep vs inder

vs inder NinoPokeBros vs AjentVee

vs AjentVee xwater vs falloutplays

vs falloutplays GlitchxCity vs adef

anthonywritescode vs fayemata

Division Three Round One

Alluux vs Jabroni_Mike

vs Jabroni_Mike Bloody vs KDotDaGod

vs KDotDaGod partyarlie vs protonjon

reallyreallylongathon vs Greninja

vs Greninja majinphil vs Mr_Vudoo

vs Mr_Vudoo jimmywhetzel vs jujube

SBCoop vs phant_tv

vs phant_tv ramkevtft vs swaggron333

Division Four Round One

Only four out of the sixteen players were present, so the following players automatically advanced to the semifinals of this division.

TheDragonFeeney

damienhaas

marimari_en

jalon

Division One Round Two

ShadyPenguinn vs hugs86

saltqueen vs star0chris

PKMNcast vs BelowZer0

eddaket vs Lightorias

Division Two Round Two

Fir_ vs Baeginning

vs Baeginning SaltyDolphin vs minishep

vs minishep NinoPokeBros vs xwater

vs xwater adef vs anthonywritescode

Division Three Round Two

Alluux vs Bloody

protonjon vs reallyreallylongathon

majinphil vs jujube

vs jujube SBCoop vs ramkevtft

Division One semifinals

hugs86 vs star0chris

vs star0chris BelowZer0 vs Lightorias

Division Two semifinals

Fir_ vs SaltyDolphin

NinoPokeBros vs anthonywritescode

Division Three semifinals

Bloody vs reallyreallylongathon

majinphil vs ramekevtft

Division Four semifinals

TheDragonFeeney vs damienhaas

vs damienhaas marimari_en vs jalon

Division One finals

hugs86 vs BelowZer0 (Pokémon Throwdown PvP champion)

Division Two finals

SaltyDolphin vs NinoPokeBros

Division Three finals

reallyreallylongathon vs majinphil

Division Four finals