Pokémon Throwdown Twitch Rivals: Full event schedule, bracket, and standings

Wolfe “Wolfey” Glick is rapidly expanding the type of tournaments getting some spotlight in the competitive Pokémon community, partnering with Twitch to put on a new event that brings together elements from across the game’s content creation scene.
Pokémon Throwdown ft. WolfeyVGC is a Twitch Rivals event that will run on March 22 and 23, featuring a mix of content creators, competitive Pokémon players, and more facing off in a mashup of formats.
Instead of being just a PvP event focused on VGC, or the official Pokémon videogame championship, format the Pokémon Throwdown will have players starting fresh saves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to speedrun a portion on opening day. This will lead to the top performers being seeded higher entering day two’s PvP bracket, which will run like a normal tournament.
So for anyone looking to watch the event, you can find the official stream on the official Twitch Rivals page, and here is a full breakdown of the event’s format, schedule, and brackets.
Pokémon Throwdown Twitch Rivals: Full event schedule, bracket, standings, and more
Full Pokémon Throwdown Twitch Rivals format and schedule
Pokémon Throwdown ft. WolfeyVGC is a two-day event being run by Twitch Rivals. Day one is the PvE segment on March 22, while the PvP tournament will be held on March 23.
For the PvE portion of the event, players had four hours to compete on a fresh save file of Scarlet or Violet and see who could complete the most objectives.
Over those four hours, players needed to complete as many victories in the Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends story paths. Only completed tasks would count towards the final total. there were other superlative goals that could be achieved as well to earn extra prizes, and here is a list of them.
- Shiny Hunter: First player to catch or breed a Shiny Pokémon
- Giant Tamer: First player to catch and get verification that they have a 3XL Pokémon
- Legendary Snatcher: First player to catch a Legendary Pokémon
- Healthy Traveler: First player to visit 34 Pokémon Centers
- Pocket-Size Pro: First player to catch and get verification that they have a 3XS Pokémon
This PvE section will make up the ranking system for day two’s seeding as players will be split into eight groups of eight and face off in a round-robin bracket. Players can only use the Pokémon they captured on day one of the event to build out their team.
Once the round-robin is complete, players will be distributed into four divisions of 16 players for the start of the single elimination bracket, which will last until a champion is crowned.
Full Pokémon Throwdown Twitch Rivals scores and standings
- Day one winner: eddaket
- Shiny Hunter: ShadyPenguinn
- Giant Tamer: eddaket
- Legendary Snatcher: Kwikpanik
- Healthy Traveler: star0chris
- Pocket-Size Pro: marimari_en
As the round-robin portion of the PvP tournament wrapped up, a few players were undefeated going into the single-elimination bracket, including ShadyPenguinn, MysticatLive, BelowZer0, and eddaket who came in first place on day one.
Division One Round One
- ShadyPenguinn vs spicyappies
- hugs86 vs Antfrost
- Hbomb94 vs saltqueen
- Quikpanik vs star0chris
- THATSAplusONE vs PKMNcast
- BelowZer0 vs pndkandm
- MysticatLive vs eddaket
- Lightorias vs Shoujo
Division Two Round One
- NAHoff vs Fir_
- Baeginning vs Couriway
- mirrormantf vs SaltyDolphin
- minishep vs inder
- NinoPokeBros vs AjentVee
- xwater vs falloutplays
- GlitchxCity vs adef
- anthonywritescode vs fayemata
Division Three Round One
- Alluux vs Jabroni_Mike
- Bloody vs KDotDaGod
- partyarlie vs protonjon
- reallyreallylongathon vs Greninja
- majinphil vs Mr_Vudoo
- jimmywhetzel vs jujube
- SBCoop vs phant_tv
- ramkevtft vs swaggron333
Division Four Round One
Only four out of the sixteen players were present, so the following players automatically advanced to the semifinals of this division.
- TheDragonFeeney
- damienhaas
- marimari_en
- jalon
Division One Round Two
- ShadyPenguinn vs hugs86
- saltqueen vs star0chris
- PKMNcast vs BelowZer0
- eddaket vs Lightorias
Division Two Round Two
- Fir_ vs Baeginning
- SaltyDolphin vs minishep
- NinoPokeBros vs xwater
- adef vs anthonywritescode
Division Three Round Two
- Alluux vs Bloody
- protonjon vs reallyreallylongathon
- majinphil vs jujube
- SBCoop vs ramkevtft
Division One semifinals
- hugs86 vs star0chris
- BelowZer0 vs Lightorias
Division Two semifinals
- Fir_ vs SaltyDolphin
- NinoPokeBros vs anthonywritescode
Division Three semifinals
- Bloody vs reallyreallylongathon
- majinphil vs ramekevtft
Division Four semifinals
- TheDragonFeeney vs damienhaas
- marimari_en vs jalon
Division One finals
- hugs86 vs BelowZer0 (Pokémon Throwdown PvP champion)
Division Two finals
- SaltyDolphin vs NinoPokeBros
Division Three finals
- reallyreallylongathon vs majinphil
Division Four finals
- TheDragonfeeney vs marimari_en