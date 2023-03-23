ShadyPenguinn defeats the odds with incredibly early Shiny Pokémon find in Twitch Rivals

Today and tomorrow, 64 content creators from all backgrounds will be competing in Twitch Rivals: Pokémon Throwdown ft. WolfeyVGC. The two-day event will have plenty of prizes and two separate competitions—a speedrun on Day One and a competitive VGC tournament on Day Two.

With Day One underway, players have four hours to play through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and defeat as many Gyms, Titans, and Team Star bosses as they can. The player who accomplishes the most in those four hours will win $2,000 along with a jumbo Pokémon plush of their choice. Getting the furthest in the game, however, isn’t the only objective for Day One.

There are also smaller missions with prizes—obtain a Shiny, catch a 3XL Pokémon, catch a 3XS Pokémon, catch a Legendary, and visit 34 Pokémon Centers. Among these missions, catching a Shiny would require the most luck, especially during a speed run.

Despite that, popular PokéTuber Shadypenguinn defied the odds and found the first Shiny Pokémon just 10 minutes into the competition.

Just after meeting Koraidon on the beach, he followed the Legendary ride Pokémon into the nearby cave. While making his way through the cave, Shady happened to spot a tiny blue-nosed Diglett. He caught the Shiny with a single ball.

This coincidentally came a second after he read a comment in his chat saying, “inb4 you see a shiny.”

For his lucky find, Shady won himself a 47-inch Lucario plush. The grind doesn’t stop there, though. He’s up against some tough competition including eddaket, MajinPhil, and shofu.

Tune in to the Pokémon Throwdown ft. WolfeyVGC today and tomorrow on the Twitch Rivals channel to see how well Shady and the rest of the Pokémon content creators do in this exciting new tournament.