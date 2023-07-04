Pokémon teases partnership with world-famous K-pop band

A brand-new music collaboration between Pokémon is on the way, with The Pokemon Company choosing to partner up with world-famous K-Pop band ENHYPEN for its next big reveal.

Currently, only a small video teaser has been revealed ahead of the official release on July 12. The video teaser followed an image teaser a few days ago that showcased the band surrounded by various Pokémon, including Zoroark, Snorlax, and more.

ENHYPER are currently one of South Korea’s biggest K-Pop bands, having formed in 2020 during the pandemic through the South Korean survival competition show known as I-Land. The teaser for their single One and Only looks to follow previous collaborations with TPC where Pokémon characters appear in some of the music video but aren’t the main focus.

The collab with ENHYPEN is one of many special collaborations that TPC has done these past years. As well as the K-Pop band, TPCI has also worked on music tracks for various of their titles in the past, including artists such as Ed Sheeran, who did the main ending credits song for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when the game released Nov. 2022.

Pokemon also celebrated its 25th anniversary back in 2021 with the Pokémon 25: The Album, a collection of music with a host of global stars, which included Post Malone, Katy Perry, and more.

