Pokémon TCG’s next special set may have landed a release date

The release was is looking like it will kick off 2023 for Pokémon TCG.

Back in July, reports surfaced that Pokémon TCG would be getting a new special set early next year and now a new report suggests that release has received a date.

According to PokeBeach, who also reported the initial news, this set will land on Jan. 20, but there is still no indication about what it will be called.

The report says we should expect the usual products that accompany a special set. This includes Elite Trainer Boxes boasting 10 booster packs and also a V Box. While the outlet has confirmed these, others are also expected to be released as part of the set.

This set will be one of the final releases in the Sword and Shield range as we approach the release of Scarlet and Violet cards next year. While none of the cards that will feature in this January release have been shown, speculation suggests it will include unreleased cards and promos that have been distributed in Japan. Other cards in the set are said to be coming from Japan’s December set VSTAR Universe.

With this said to be arriving in January, it would only seem right that February kick off the next era of Pokémon TCG. Ahead of their TCG debut, Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet will finally be revealed when the game drops for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. If you’re a Pokémon fan who hasn’t yet done so, pre-orders are now live both digitally and in stores.

Ahead of this special set launching, more details should emerge, but for now, this is all that fans will have to speculate.