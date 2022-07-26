Pokémon TCG welcomes Halloween early with Trick or Trade BOOster packs

The Pokémon Company has showed off new TCG booster packs called Trick or Trade in celebration of Halloween.

According to Pokémon authority Serebii, Trick or Trade and its associated “BOOster packs” are likely the first part of the Pokémon Company’s upcoming Halloween campaign. The cards will be available starting Sept. 1, closer to the start of Halloween. Each pack contains three cards of spooky or Halloween-themed Pokémon like Zubat, Gengar, Pumpkaboo, Mimikyu, and Polteageist.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon Company has announced the first of their Halloween campaign with the Pokémon TCG Trick or Trade BOOster Packs. Each pack contains prints of cards with a Pikachu Pumpkin stamp. Available from September 1st 2022https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/IsrIVQH0Re — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) July 26, 2022

Each card has a Pikachu Pumpkin stamp on it, marking it as part of the unique seasonal collection. Fans can find Trick or Trade packs in bagged BOOster bundles, which contain a whopping 40 packs each, granting players 120 cards in total. According to a follow-up tweet from Serebii, the cards are intended to be given out to kids on Halloween as an alternative to candy.

Alongside the introduction of new cards, the Pokémon Company has also shared that new Halloween merchandise will be coming to the Pokémon Center website later on in the year, presumably closer to Halloween. The Pokémon Company isn’t the only company to start its Halloween promotions in the middle of July; other retail organizations across the U.S. have already begun pushing fall items and spooky collectibles.

Pokémon TCG fans will have a lot to choose from this fall. Besides Trick or Trade, two TCG Premium Collections will be arriving on Oct. 7: Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, the Hisuian versions of Sinnoh’s classic legendary Pokémon. Fans will need to purchase the full VSTAR Premium collection in order to get either Pokémon.