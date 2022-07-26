Pokémon TCG Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia VSTAR Premium Collections revealed

The Pokémon Company has revealed two upcoming TCG Premium Collections set to hit stores in October featuring two of Hisui’s legendary Pokémon.

VSTAR Premium collections for Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia will arrive in stores on Oct. 7.

These collections include both regular-sized and jumbo promo cards for their respective VSTAR Pokémon. Also, you’ll get a full-art promo of the featured Pokémon’s standard V version so that you have everything necessary to use them in play.

As you’d expect, these promo cards will not be available in any way outside of these collections and as such can not be found in Lost Origin packs.

Alongside this, you’ll also receive a pin, metallic coin, six Lost Origin booster packs, a VSTAR marker, and of course, a Pokémon TCG Live code card. As reported by PokeBeach, the number of booster packs in these collections can vary depending on the region. They will retail for $39.99 in the United States.

PokeBeach first reported that these products were coming earlier this month alongside a variety of other additions that will hit stores in October and November. These new additions include a Battle Box which is entirely new and differs from the more common Buil & Battle box offerings.

They also shared details about upcoming V boxes that will include four booster packs, two promo cards, a jumbo promo card, and a code card. You can read more about these products here.

Pokémon TCG’s new VSTAR Premium Collections will land in stores on Oct. 7.