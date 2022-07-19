New Pokémon TCG products revealed including Battle Box, and more

Pokémon TCG fans will have plenty to get their hands on later this year as a range of new products has been shared in a new report. As reported by PokeBeach, there will be at least six new products landing in stores this fall.

These Pokemon products will reportedly arrive in October and November.

A new product called the Battle Box is set to launch which will differ from the standard Build & Battle Boxes and the Build & Battle Stadiums. This will include four booster packs, three promo cards, a jumbo-sized promo card, an upgrade sheet, a VSTAR marker, and of course, a Pokémon TCG Online code.

There will be a pair of VSTAR Collections coming later in the year, however, the Pokémon that will feature in these products haven’t yet been detailed. As for their contents, according to PokeBeach, it will remain similar to what players scored inside the Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection earlier this year.

Also, a new V box will arrive in stores. This is said to include four TCG booster packs, two promo cards, a jumbo promo card, and a code card.

Rounding out the newly reported additions to Pokémon TCG’s upcoming lineup, again we will get three fall tins featuring different V promo cards containing either four or five booster packs depending on your region.

These new items join the previously reported addition of a new Ultra Premium Collection coming later this year. Right now dates for when all of these will launch aren’t clear but it would seem likely they all arrive before the end of the year.