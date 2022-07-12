New Pokémon TCG Ultra-Premium Collection set to land in October

It will features VSTAR, VMAX, and of course V.

There has been plenty of new Pokémon TCG content this month, and more to come as the year continues, including a newly revealed Ultra-Premium Collection that is set to land in October.

According to a report by PokeBeach, October will bring both a new Ultra-Premium Collection and V Box. This will be the first of its kind to feature a VSTAR card.

That’s not all you’ll get for the $120 price tag either. The collection will include three foil special art cards, one is a VSTAR, another a VMAX, and a regular V. As the report reveals, you’ll also get 16 booster packs, a collector’s guide, TCG rulebook, foil stitched playmat, a set of sleeves, metallic coin, a set of metal damage dice, a set of special condition VSTAR markers, and a code card.

This set is the fourth Ultra-Premium Collection to arrive in Pokémon TCG. Previously, Ultra-Premium Collections were crafted for Sword & Shield, and Hidden Fates.

With the next generation of Pokémon games set to arrive very soon in November, this could be the last Ultra-Premium Collection in the Sword and Shield era of TCG.

PokeBeach also shared that October will bring a new V Box featuring a V promo card, a jumbo version, four booster packs, and a code card. As usual, this will be much more affordable, retailing for just $19.99.

As we approach October more information about what Pokémon will feature in these sets will come to light, but for now, there has been no new TCG news shared.