Pokémon TCG to get new reverse holo style card in Shiny Treasure ex set

Master set collectors be warned, Pokémon TCG plans to release a brand new verse-holo style card in its upcoming Japanese expansion set Shiny Treasure ex.

The new reverse holo cards will have a sparkly, almost Terastallizing effect, likely based on the popular Tera-type theme both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as the SV TCG expansion sets, have been pumping out as the brand new mechanic of this generation.

Shiny Pikachu | Image via The Pokémon Company Shiny Trainers | Image via The Pokémon Company

Like typical reverse holos, only the frame and the card itself will have a holo finish with the main rectangle picture being untouched. It is also likely this new reverse-holo card will only be in this special set, with the usual reverse-holo returning afterward.

Shiny Treasure ex is the final TCG expansion coming to the Pokémon Trading Card Game in the Japanese markets in 2023. It celebrates the first anniversary of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with some gorgeous shiny variants of pre-existing cards. There will also be special illustration rare cards made just for this set.

It likely won’t be the final set to have shiny Pokémon though. In the Sword and Shield era, there were multiple sets dedicated to making as many shiny Pokémon cards based on the Galar Pokédex as possible, and there are plenty of Paldean Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet still to get the shiny card treatment.

While it hasn’t been announced yet, the reverse holo cards will likely also come to Europe and the US in the English TCG set Paldean Fates on Jan. 26. Most of the cards shown for Paldean Fates currently are identical to its Japanese counterparts, so here is hoping western fans will also be able to get their hands on these new shiny trinkets.