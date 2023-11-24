Charizard, Palafin to headline first set of Shiny Illustration Rare cards in Pokémon TCG

Pokémon TCG’s upcoming special set Shiny Treasure ex has had many of its illustration rares unveiled. Among them is the card everyone will be chasing, a Shiny Charizard.

This isn’t just any Charizard, in Shiny Treasure ex this Shiny Pokémon has the Dark Tera-Type as it did in Obsidian Flames. Of course, that card which arrived earlier this year was not a Shiny Pokémon and therefore won’t be as sought after as this one. While Charizard is going to be everyone’s favorite, The Pokémon Company also revealed some other ‘Pokémon ‘mons from the set.

These newly showcased Pokémon all boast Illustration Rare cards, which makes history as to date there have been no Shiny Pokémon to receive their own card of this type. Now, in this set, many cards will get theirs. Along with Charizard Palafin and Gardevoir also had their fresh new Shiny card revealed and they look amazing.

The first Shiny Illustration Rare Pokémon cards have been revealed pic.twitter.com/2CWBXmlHma — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 24, 2023

While only three were revealed today, they join the two that fans were shown previously, Mimikyu and Pawmi, which can be found here courtesy of PokeBeach, but there’s still plenty more to come before this set arrives in the hands of fans. Shiny Treasure ex is slated to land in stores around Japan on Dec. 1. This means we’ll know all of the fresh cards coming to the West in 2024’s first special set before the end of the year. Many of these cards will arrive as part of the Jan. 26 TCG set Paldean Fates, and you don’t have to worry it will include Charizard.

As we wait for Paldean Fates to arrive, Pokémon TCG fans are caught in a bit of a lull, but if you’re looking to scratch the itch you can head out to stores now and collect the latest set, Paradox Rift. While it’s not Shiny collection, there still are plenty of treasures to be found.