Pokémon TCG to get new board game, Battle Academy, this summer

The first board game adaptation of the Pokémon Trading Card Game will be released on July 31, The Pokémon Company International announced earlier today.

Almost 25 years after its release, the Pokémon TCG still finds ways to get new features and changes. This board game, called Battle Academy, will be focused on teaching the TCG in an easy and fun way for kids and beginners.

Image via Pokémon

“Battle Academy offers fun family entertainment, combining strategic Pokémon TCG gameplay within a classic, easy-to-learn family game experience,” The Pokémon Company said.

The board game will come with a two-player game board, three decks including 60 cards each, tutorial guides, and gameplay accessories. A digital dimension was added with a code that will be provided to let players get cards on the mobile app dedicated to the game.

“Pokémon has a unique ability to bring people together, and we look forward to seeing families enjoy Battle Academy at their next game night, as parents bond with their kids over one of their favorite entertainment brands and collectible Pokémon TCG cards,” said J.C. Smith, senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokémon Company International.

The game will be available for purchase starting July 31.