Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet ‘Paldea Collections’ have been revealed

Kicking things off for Pokemon TCG’s move into Scarlet and Violet sets will be three boxes called the Paldea Collections. Each of them will feature promos of the next generation’s starter Pokémon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

While we have images of these products, as you’d expect the cards that will be featured have been hidden so as to not spoil any surprises before the launch of the games in November. Alongside the starter promos, you’ll also get either Koraidon Ex or Miraidon Ex as a jumbo promo.

What we do know will be included in each box are four booster packs, a pin featuring one of the starters, and a Pokémon TCG Live code card, alongside the previously mentioned promo cards.

If you’re after one of these products they will land in stores on Jan. 6. Each will cost $19.99 and could be a great entry point into the new Scarlet and Violet era of Pokémon TCG.

Also revealed today, PokeBeach shared the names of the first Pokémon OCG sets for Violet and Scarlet. These will also launch in Japan in January kicking off their run of next-generation TCG cards.

Before any of these land, players will get their first taste of the Paldea region with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. These games arrive on Nov. 18 and pre-orders are now available for those who want to secure their copy.

