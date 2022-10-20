The first Pokémon OCG Scarlet and Violet sets have been revealed

The names of the first three sets in this era of OCG have been shared.

Ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launching next month info regarding the new OCG products headed to Japan starring new species from the ninth-generation game has surfaced online.

According to a report from PokeBeach, the first sets will simply be called Scarlet Ex and Violet Ex so there should be no confusion about which Pokémon they feature. Also, as the name suggests, they will bring back the Ex game mechanic that was phased out over the Sword and Shield era.

Starring in these sets is Ex forms of each game’s signature Pokémon. For Scarlet, it will be Koraidon while Miraidon features in Violet. Other cards we know will appear include Mimikyu Ex, Lucario Ex, and Magnezone Ex.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Alongside the launch of these sets is coming new Starter Sets so players can quickly jump into the action. These are yet to be revealed but will feature 60 cards with each of the three featuring one of the starter Pokémon from Violet and Scarlet.

Those eager to get their hands on these new cards will get a chance when they arrive in Japan on Jan. 10.

According to PokeBeach, the first Scarlet and Violet subset is going to be landing in March and will be called Triplet Beat so fans have plenty to look forward to in 2023.

For those in the West, we will also be seeing our first Scarlet and Violet TCG sets early in 2023 and while some cards have been revealed, right now what we know is a preview box will be arriving in January.