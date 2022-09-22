First Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet products will hit shelves to start 2023

The Pokémon TCG is set to enter a new era in 2023, swapping from the current Sword & Shield series to the new Scarlet & Violet product line to coincide with the next generation of video games releasing in November.

While the games will drop this year, launching for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18, it looks like the first products for Scarlet and Violet’s TCG counterparts are set to debut with a new Preview Box in January 2023.

This preview product is something that The Pokémon Company has used to usher in the new series of TCG products for the last several generations, usually working in a way to feature the Starter Pokémon and the cover Legendaries in some way. It will likely follow the example made by the Sword and Shield Galar Collection line if the product details are anything to go by.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

These SV preview products will be released on Jan. 6, 2023, according to PokéBeach, featuring multiple foil promos, a single jumbo card, four booster packs, an enamel pin, and the typical product code card for online play.

That product description almost perfectly lines up with the Galar Collection, which saw three promo foils for Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny featured in each box along with a jumbo version of either Zacian V or Zamazenta V. Each product was themed around one of the starters, with the promo card and pin changing depending on which Pokémon’s box you selected—leading to six variations of the product overall.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company Screengrab via The Pokémon Company Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

If this lines up, we will probably see Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly paired with jumbo versions of the Koraidon ex and Miraidon ex cards that were revealed at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships. The first full Scarlet & Violet set should be revealed in the coming months and will likely launch soon after that Preview Box in February 2023.