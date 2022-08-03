Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s launch date is quickly approaching, and pre-orders for the game are already live, meaning that players are starting to look for the places that will give the best options for pre-order bonus items.

There will likely be more pre-order bonuses as the release date draws near, but there are some places that already have their pre-order bonuses advertised to players. There are a few options for those looking to get as many bonuses as they can, including buying the two games individually, or buying them together.

Here are all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonuses.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonuses

For those who purchase the game early, no matter how or where you purchased it, players will receive a special Pikachu that knows the move Fly and has a Flying Tera Type. Those looking to snatch up the Pikachu don’t need to pre-order the game. It will be available until Feb. 28, 2023, so as long as you add the game to your Nintendo Switch before that date, you’ll get the special Pikachu through the Mystery Gift option.

Screengrab via Pokémon YouTube

The Pokémon Center pre-order bonuses

The most obvious place to buy the game is through The Pokémon Center, which means you’d be buying the game directly from the source. Typically, the game arrives on or close to the date of launch, but some issues popped up for Pokémon Legends: Arceus that delayed the game’s shipment for several days. If that happens, fans will be notified in advance of the game’s release date so you can pre-order elsewhere if need be.

The pre-order bonus for The Pokémon Center is an in-game backpack for your character. The design of the backpack has not been released yet. Players who purchase the game through TPC will get an emailed code to the email address associated with the purchase in order to redeem the item. Only pre-orders made up until Nov. 11 will get the code.

Amazon pre-order bonuses

Amazon may have a pre-order bonus associated with the pre-order of the game, but no announcement has been made about it yet. Their pre-orders are up on the website, just with no bonus attached to them at the time of writing.

Target pre-order bonuses

Target doesn’t have any pre-order bonuses active at the time of writing. The games can still be pre-ordered on the website if Target is your preferred retailer.

Best Buy pre-order bonuses

As with other third-party retailers, Best Buy doesn’t have a pre-order bonus for the games either. The games are available for pre-order in both digital and physical versions of the game.

Walmart pre-order bonuses

Walmart often runs pre-order bonuses for games, but at the time of writing, there are none advertised. Players can pre-order the game on the website, but it is unclear whether pre-order bonuses will come to the retailer prior to the release date.