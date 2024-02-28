Category:
Pokémon
TCG

Pokémon TCG Pocket devs confirm it won’t feature NFTs

A huge relief.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 09:56 am
Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket mobile
Screenshot via The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

Developers behind the upcoming mobile game Pokémon TCG Pocket confirmed the title will not feature NFTs amid community concerns.

Pokémon unveiled Pokémon TCG Pocket as part of a handful of announcements on Pokémon Day 2024. With no mainline Pokémon title or spin-offs announced for this year, Pokémon TCG Pocket may be the only major Pokémon release in 2024.

Pokemon TCG card back Pokemon TCG Pocket card back
Cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket will look different. Images via The Pokémon Company

The surprise reveal of Pokémon TCG Pocket raised excitement among players, particularly in a world where high-demand cards like Van Gogh Pikachu are scalped for audacious prices. But there was an air of concern about how it would function.

Details were limited, though it was confirmed players would receive two free packs a day, and, while not official, it’s pretty much guaranteed that there will be in-app purchases. But the big fear was that these would be taken up a notch with the introduction of Pokémon NFTs in the game.

In a statement issued to Polygon on Feb. 28, The Pokémon Company made it clear that wasn’t the case, however, as NFTs have not been “developed or approved” and warned that any NFTs in the market are unofficial and “in no way affiliated” with the Pokémon brand.

The confirmation will undoubtedly bring huge sighs of relief to the community, though it still seems highly likely that microtransactions will be included. This is nothing new for the franchise, however, as they have been present in Pokémon Go for years. Although that approach is unpopular with many, it is certainly much, much better than an NFT model.

Exactly how card collecting in Pokémon TCG Pocket works remains to be seen, but we should hear more about the title soon considering the plan is for it to be released before the end of 2024.

Pokémon Legends Z-A was teased 2 years ago and we didn't even notice
A shot of Lumiose City deconstucted.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Legends Z-A was teased 2 years ago and we didn’t even notice
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 28, 2024
It looks like Pokémon TCG Pocket is doing away with Energy Cards
Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket mobile
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
It looks like Pokémon TCG Pocket is doing away with Energy Cards
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 28, 2024
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 28, 2024
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.