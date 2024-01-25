Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon TCG Pikachu promo debacle sees museum staff sacked

The story keeps getting worse.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 10:10 pm
A display of all the Pokemon x Van Gogh paintings, at the Amsterdam Van Gogh Museum.
Image via The Pokemon Company

It’s a new year but we’re still hearing about fresh twists in the story of Pokémon TCG’s notorious Pikachu with Grey Felt Helt promo, with the latest being it has cost people their jobs.

Recommended Videos

At least four staff members at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum were fired as a result of embezzling that took place during the original distribution period of this unique Pikachu card, according to Dutch newspaper Het Parool today, as cited by PokeBeach.

These four employees worked in a variety of departments, including security, sales, and other roles within the Museum, according to Het Parool’s initial report. However, the museum did not confirm the roles that these employees worked, just that “some employees from operational services” had lost their jobs as a result.

One of these employees is said to have embezzled a whole box of the Pikachu promo cards, while the others gave info to scalpers so they could capitalize when merchandise restocking took place. With this happening behind the scenes, it’s no wonder the initial distribution of the card went so poorly.

There were even more accounts of products being taken. One scalper said to PokeBeach that they knew of an employee who stole a box while another took a whole master case of the cards, so it seems there were a lot of nefarious dealings taking place.

The scalper explained to PokeBeach how the operation worked and it may surprise you: “There was always a line of people outside the museum waiting to buy the promos and merchandise. A lot of [foreigners] and kids were going in like 5, 10, 20 times a day. Kids could get in for free. So they would sell the promo to us for 30-70 euros and go back in for free and get us more promos. I went in 30-50 times to get the cards myself.”

It gets worse: the scalper says employees had been purchasing the unique Van Gogh-inspired Pokémon paintings before customers even had a chance, and they shared receipts.

This particular Pikachu has caused controversy at every turn and even months later scalpers haven’t taken their eyes off the prize. Perhaps in the future, there will be a point where fans can get their hands on the card without fear of scalping taking place.

related content
Read Article Best moveset for Landorus Therian Forme in Pokémon Go
Landorus Therian Forme Best moveset in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Landorus Therian Forme in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Can Barboach and Whiscash be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Pokémon species from the Sinnoh region running towards the screen in a field.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Barboach and Whiscash be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 24, 2024
Read Article These PokéFusions just add more fuel to the Palworld plagiarism fire
A Palworld screenshot of a player looking at Chillet on a grassy clearing.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon
Pokémon
These PokéFusions just add more fuel to the Palworld plagiarism fire
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Pokémon GO’s Road to Sinnoh event rewards players with free Legendary encounters
A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon GO’s Road to Sinnoh event rewards players with free Legendary encounters
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get more Poké Balls in Pokémon Go
An image of the world with the Pokemon Go logo
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get more Poké Balls in Pokémon Go
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia and others Jan 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best moveset for Landorus Therian Forme in Pokémon Go
Landorus Therian Forme Best moveset in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Landorus Therian Forme in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Can Barboach and Whiscash be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Pokémon species from the Sinnoh region running towards the screen in a field.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Barboach and Whiscash be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 24, 2024
Read Article These PokéFusions just add more fuel to the Palworld plagiarism fire
A Palworld screenshot of a player looking at Chillet on a grassy clearing.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon
Pokémon
These PokéFusions just add more fuel to the Palworld plagiarism fire
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Pokémon GO’s Road to Sinnoh event rewards players with free Legendary encounters
A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon GO’s Road to Sinnoh event rewards players with free Legendary encounters
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get more Poké Balls in Pokémon Go
An image of the world with the Pokemon Go logo
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get more Poké Balls in Pokémon Go
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia and others Jan 23, 2024

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com