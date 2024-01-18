Pikachu Van Gogh Pokémon TCG card is reportedly already being scalped—weeks before reprint

Last week it was originally reported that Pokémon TCG’s Van Gogh Pikachu promo was set to be released once again in the Netherlands via hobby store distribution. We thought that would deter scalping, but we were wrong.

These Pikachu promo cards are already being scalped before they’ve even arrived according to a report from PokeBeach. It seems that some of the local gaming stores that will be distributing the card have already begun pre-selling the promotional card that is supposed to be limited to customers purchasing Pokémon TCG products.

Scalpers continue to be a massive problem. Image via The Pokemon Company

To get this promotional card the right way you are said to be required to buy 30 euros or more worth of Pokémon TCG products from hobby retailers, but with each store only set to receive 100 copies, less legitimate purchasers will have a chance at getting the card.

“I’m seeing many stores selling the cards in large volumes. Scalping is at high levels. This promotion is going to be a big problem,” Yves Bruynen, owner of Flash-Cards said to PokeBeach. The report also cites multiple messages from chat groups where buyers are gloating about their purchases from scalpers.

It’s a real shame to see this taking place, especially given this particular card has been plagued by scalping since its very debut. Initially, the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat was available to buy at the Van Gogh Museum’s Pokémon collaboration, but after a frenzy broke out at the merch store the card was pulled.

After it was initially pulled, The Pokémon Company attempted to distribute it more broadly around the globe as a gift with The Pokémon Center Online orders but always promised to make it up to the people of the Netherlands. Unfortunately, it looks like there is a chance this next wave will go south too.

Hopefully, something can be done to remedy the scalping plans that hobby retailers have in place and the promotion can be carried out as intended.