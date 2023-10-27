Pokémon TCG’s Van Gogh promo is still being scalped despite best efforts

When is this Van Gogh-ing to stop.

A side-by-side of Van Gogh and the Van Gogh Pikachu card
Images via the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

Pokémon TCG’s most sought-after Van Gough promo card is still being scalped despite the best efforts of The Pokémon Company to avoid it.

Earlier this month The Pokémon Company dropped the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo to celebrate the Pokémon exhibit at the Von Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Due to borderline-riot behavior taking place at the event, its release was moved online. However, despite this change intended to stop scalping, it still looks to be thriving.

More than 15 copies of this rare promo card were shared in a Facebook Marketplace post on Reddit. Each was priced at a whopping $170 USD despite this seller essentially getting them for free. As you’d expect, fans were disgusted to see this listing.

What makes this worse is the fact that when The Pokémon Center announced the promos distribution with orders it was completely sold out within an hour. This means a lot of people who want this card weren’t given the opportunity to get it, and furthermore, some who were promised the card didn’t even receive theirs at all.

The Pokémon Center has announced purchasers who were sold the promo in their cart but did not receive one with their order will be getting it after all, according to a report from PokeBeach. If you’re one of these purchasers then you should expect to see the card rock up in the mail, but it’s probably still worth contacting support and lodging a complaint to be certain.

Sadly, scalping is just something that is going to continue in the trading card community despite the best efforts of The Pokémon Company. The entire situation surrounding the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo has certainly highlighted this major problem within the Pokémon TCG community.

