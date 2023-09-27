You can get exclusive Van Gogh-inspired Pokémon cards and products

The Pokémon x Van Gogh collaboration is officially live as part of the Amsterdam museum’s 50th anniversary celebration, which will see a number of Pokémon paintings inspired by classic Van Gogh works being displayed from Sept. 28 to Jan. 7. In addition to the artistic side of things, a number of products are being released as part of the collab, including a special Promo Pikachu card that you can get from home.

At the museum, Pokémon Paintings like a Pikachu inspired by ‘Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat’ and Munchlax & Snorlax inspired by ‘The Bedroom’ will be on display. There are also a handful of lessons about “the connection between Van Gogh and Japan,” including one about Pokémon available for anyone to view online.

A full view of the Pokemon x Van Gogh gallery. Image via The Pokemon Company Pikachu in the style of Self-portrait with Grey Felt Hat. Image via The Pokemon Company Mucnhlax and Snorlax in The Bedroom. Image via The Pokemon Company Sunflora in the Sunflowers. Image via The Pokemon Company

A special Pokémon Adventure activity will also be available where visitors can learn about the inspired pieces and collect the Pokémon x Van Gogh: Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo card.

“This collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way,” museum director Emilie Gordenker said. “The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International have drawn on many years of educational expertise to create a special experience for children, their supervisors, and we hope many others at the Van Gogh Museum.”

Pikachu promo TCG card in the style of Self-portrait with Grey Felt Hat. Image via The Pokemon Company

According to Serebii webmaster Joe Merrick, who attended the museum, that Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat card is the only promo available. This clears up some confusion about how the Van Goh Museum’s website worded things around the promo offerings.

For anyone who can’t attend the exhibit, a number of the collaborative products will be live on the Pokémon Center website for purchase—though it is unclear how many exclusive products will only be available at the museum. This includes a Van Gogh-inspired Pikachu plush, figures for Pikachu and Eevee, TCG Sleeves, poster prints, a puzzle, and more—with a full lineup of goods to be shown once the listings go live, likely on Sept. 28.

Image via The Pokemon Company Image via The Pokemon Company

As a bonus, anyone who purchases a product from the Pokémon x Van Gogh collection will receive a Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo card with their order while supplies last.

