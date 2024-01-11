Infamous Van Gogh Pikachu card finally returning with safeguards against Pokémon scalpers

One of 2023’s most popular Pokémon cards, Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat is coming back after its chaotic first run.

The Van Gogh-inspired promo card will be available via hobby stores in the Netherlands starting in February, according to PokeBeach. Each of these stores will get 100 promo cards that they’re allowed to distribute among customers who spend more than 30 euros on Pokémon TCG products. Releasing this promo in this fashion should stop the card from being scalped as heavily.

If you missed out, here is another chance. Image via The Pokemon Company

When it was initially released, this unique Pikachu card was sold at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum, and it caused hundreds of Pokémon fans to flood the premises, buying out all of its stock as chaos ensued. Shortly after there were limitations implemented before ultimately the card was pulled from the shop entirely.

The promo got a wider release as a gift for those who purchased from the Pokémon Center Online; however, this also had its issues with some purchasers not receiving their card with the items they bought, and scalpers still hiking the price of the card.

Ahead of this new distribution, it seems the card price is poised to go down. PokeBeach reports the price is already dropping among European Pokémon TCG groups ahead of the next distribution adding even more copies into circulation, but across the web, this decrease hasn’t yet hit.

Of course, there is no news on when you can get this promo again in the United States or other international markets. This distribution is just for the Netherlands to make up for the issues that took place at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum.

Perhaps it will see another wide release in the future, but for now, if you want to get a copy of this card, you’ll need to be in the Netherlands. There is currently no exact date for the promotion to kick off, but it is reportedly set for February.