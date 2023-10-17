When will the Pokémon Van Gogh Promo Pikachu card be back in stock?

The collaboration between Pokémon and the Amsterdam Van Gogh Museum has brought art and gaming fans together, as famous portraits have been reimagined to feature different Pokémon. A special line of 29 themed products was made available for sale online and in-person at the Museum shop, with an accompanying limited edition Pikachu with Felt Hat promo card included in every purchase, while supplies lasted.

This limited edition card has been the subject of attention for avid collectors and price scalpers alike, as The Pokémon Company and the Amsterdam Museum have both made multiple follow-up statements regarding the status of the card. That includes restock dates and instructions on how fans across the globe can possibly get their hands on the card if they missed it the first time.

Pokémon x Van Gogh: When does the Pikachu with Felt Hat TCG promo card restock

Pikachu with Felt Hat: In-person restock

Residents in Amsterdam will have another chance in early 2024 to get the Pikachu with Felt Hat promo card. Participating retailers with TPC in the Netherlands will reintroduce the card for in-person events, with additional details to be announced through the official email and social media channels.

Initially carried at the Van Gogh Museum, past incidents with mobs of price scalpers have caused the staff to remove the promo card from the museum for safety and security concerns. The card will not return to the museum at any point for the rest of the collaboration with TPC, which lasts until Jan. 7, 2024.

Vendors will likely be giving the promo card out as part of a qualifying order or promotion of other Pokémon products as an additional safety measure, but this method has not yet stopped price scalpers from swarming previous Pokémon events and attempting to steal other customers’ items. If you travel to one of the participating vendors, be sure to secure all of your personal belongings and purchases when exiting the store.

Pikachu with Felt Hat: Online restock

If you are not a Netherlands resident, there will still be international promotions held online on the Pokémon Center website, but shipping will be restricted to select countries.

Currently, the Pokémon Center is sold out of their current supply of Pikachu with Felt Hat promo cards, with their most recent October promotion being completely sold out. Due to the promo card’s high demand, TPC announced they will continue providing additional opportunities to obtain the card, with the earliest restock date set for early 2024.

Initially, any online order from the Van Gogh Museum would include the promo card, but all 29 collaboration items sold out in the first hour of the online store’s opening along with the limited supply of the promo card.

The most recent promotion of the Pikachu with Felt Hat card was on the Pokémon Center website, where residents in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada could obtain the promo card with a qualifying order of at least $30 in the TCG category. The promotion originally started on Oct. 17 and was set to last until Oct. 31, but all supplies once again sold out in one hour after the restock.

With the constant attention on the promo card and TPC’s past responses to the card’s availability, fans should be on the lookout for promotional emails and social media updates for future announcements and restock plans.

About the author