Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames full card list

A full list of every English card in the Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet: Obsidian Flames set showcases Tera-type ex Pokémon and over 200 cards, from Common to Secret Rare.

Containing cards from the Japanese Ruler of the Black Flame set, the English version of the set, called Obsidian Flames, is slated to drop in August. The set features Tera-type Pokémon that have the same Energy type for attacking but have a different type that affects resistances and weaknesses.

Multiple Pokémon ex Starter Decks will also release following the English launch of Obsidian Flames. And fans can collect up to six Obsidian Flames promo cards.

Charmander : Holo Charizard ex exclusive

: Holo Charizard ex exclusive Chameleon : Holo Charizard ex exclusive

: Holo Charizard ex exclusive Palafin : Non-holo Obsidian Flames Build & Battle exclusive

: Non-holo Obsidian Flames Build & Battle exclusive Toxtricity : Non-holo Obsidian Flames Build & Battle exclusive

: Non-holo Obsidian Flames Build & Battle exclusive Togekiss : Non-holo Obsidian Flames Build & Battle exclusive

: Non-holo Obsidian Flames Build & Battle exclusive Umbreon: Reverse holo Game Stop exclusive with USA or Canada purchase

Every Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames card and their rarity

Image via The Pokémon Company

There are 197 cards in the Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames set and 33 additional variants. Chase cards for the third Scarlet and Violet expansion include Charizard ex, Geeta, and Pidgeot ex.

All Common rarity Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames cards

Oddish (Grass) Gloom (Grass) Scyther (Grass) Shuckle (Grass) Surskit (Grass) Combee (Grass) Foongus (Grass) Phantump (Grass) Rowlet (Grass) Bounsweet (Grass) Steenee (Grass) Smoliv (Grass) Doliv (Grass) Capsakid (Grass) Charmander (Fire) Vulpix (Fire) Numel (Fire) Darumaka (Fire) Litwick (Fire) Lampent (Fire) Heatmor (Fire) Larvesta (Fire) Charcadet (Fire) Carvanha (Water) Buizel (Water) Tympole (Water) Palpitoad (Water) Cubchoo (Water) Cryogonal (Water) Froakie (Water) Wiglett (Water) Finizen (Water) Magnemite (Lightning) Magneton (Lightning) Tynamo (Lightning) Eelektrik (Lightning) Toxel (Lightning) Tadbulb (Lightning) Cleffa (Psychic) Clefairy (Psychic) Togepi (Psychic) Snubbull (Psychic) Mawile (Psychic) Spoink (Psychic) Baltoy (Psychic) Sinistea (Psychic) Greavard (Psychic) Diglett (Fighting) Larvitar (Fighting) Nosepass (Fighting) Barboach (Fighting) Bonsly (Fighting) Drilbur (Fighting) Crabrawler (Fighting) Rockruff (Fighting) Toedscool (Fighting) Glimmet (Fighting) Paldean Wooper (Darkness) Houndour (Darkness) Inkay (Darkness Salandit (Darkness) Bronzor (Metal) Pawniard (Metal) Bisharp (Metal) Togedemaru (Metal) Meltan (Metal) Varoom (Metal) Dtatini (Dragon) Pidgey (Colorless) Eevee (Colorless) Zigzagoon (Colorless) Swablu (Colorless) Lillipup (Colorless) Herdier (Colorless) Audino (Colorless) Bunnelby (Colorless) Yungoos (Colorless) Skwovet (Colorless) Lechonk (Colorless) Ryme (Support) Town Store (Stadium)

All Uncommon rarity Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames cards

Bellossom (Grass) Masquerain (Grass) Amoonguss (Grass) Trevenant (Grass) Dartrix (Grass) Tsareena (Grass) Arboliva (Grass) Chamelion (Fire) Ninetales (Fire) Camerupt (Fire) Darmanitan (Fire) Chandelure (Fire) Volcarona (Fire) Armarouge (Fire) Lapras (Water) Sharpedo (Water) Floatzel (Water) Seismitoad (Water) Beartic (Water) Frogadier (Water) Wugtrio (Water) Magnezone (LIghtning) Eelektross (LIghtning) Bellibolt (LIghtning) Togetic (Psychic) Espeon (Psychic) Granbull (Psychic) Grumpig (Psychic) Lunatone (Psychic) Solrock (Psychic) Polteageist (Psychic) Houndstone (Psychic) Dugtrio (Fighting) Pupitar (Fighting) Whiscash (Fighting) Stunfisk (Fighting) Diggersby (Fighting) Crabominable (Fighting) Lycanroc (Fighting) Toedscruel (Fighting) Paldean Clodsire (Darkness) Umbreon (Darkness) Houndoom (Darkness) Malamar (Darkness) Dalazzle (Darkness) Skarmory (Metal) Mawile (Metal) Bronzong (Metal) Probopass (Metal) Excadrill (Metal) Kingambit (Metal) Dragonair (Dragon) Altaria (Dragon) Drampa (Dragon) Pidgeotto (Colorless) Kangaskhan (Colorless) Linoone (Colorless) Stoutland (Colorless) Bouffalant (Colorless) Gumshoos (Colorless) Oinkologne (Colorless) Flamigo (Colorless) Arven (Support) Brassius (Support) Geeta (Support) Letter of Encouragement (Item) Ortega (Support) Patrol Cap (Tool) Pokémon League Headquarters (Stadium) Poppy (Support) Team Star Grunt (Support) Vengeful Punch (Tool)

All Rare rarity Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames cards

Cards that have a Rare rarity within Obsidian Flames include Pokémon ex and Special Illustration Rare cards.

Rare cards

Scovillain (Grass) Entei (Fire) Palafin (Water) Thundurus (Lightning) Toxtricity (Lightning) Togekiss (Psychic) Claydol (Psychic) Darkrai (Darkness) Scizor (Metal)

Rare Pokémon ex cards

Decidueye ex (Grass) Toedscruel ex (Grass) Victini ex (Fire) Eiscue ex (Fire) Tyranitar ex ( Lightning) Pawmot ex (Lightning) Miraidon ex (Lightning) Clefable ex (Psychic) Vespiquen ex (Psychic) Houndstone ex (Psychic) Klawf ex (Fighting) Glimmora ex (Fighting) Koraidon ex (Fighting) Charizard ex (Darkness) Houndoom ex (Darkness) Absol ex (Darkness) Melmetal ex(Metal) Revavroom ex (Darkness) Dragonite ex (Dragon) Pidgeote ex (Colorless) Greedent ex (Colorless)

Illustration Rare cards

Gloom (Grass) Ninetales (Fire) Palafin (Water) Bellibolt (LIghtning) Cleffa (Psychic) Larvitar (Fighting) Houndour (Darkness) Scizor (Metal) Varoom (Metal) Pidgey (Colorless) Pidgeotto (Colorless) Lechonk (Colorless)

All Ultra Rare rarity Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames cards

Eiscue ex (Fire) Tyranitar ex (Lightning) Vespiquen ex (Psychic) Glimmora ex (Fighting) Absol ex (Darkness) Charizard ex (Darkness) Revavroom ex (Metal) Pidgeot ex (Colorless) Geeta (Support) Ortega (Support) Poppy (Support) Ryme (Support)

All Super Rare rarity Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames cards

Cards with a rarity of Super Rare in Obsidian Flames have Special Illustration variants, as do Hyper Rare, which also have a gold etched border.

Eiscue ex (Fire) Charizard ex (Darkness) Revavroom ex (Metal) Pidgeot ex (Colorless) Geeta (Support) Poppy (Support)

Hyper Rare

Charizard ex (Darkness) Artazon (Stadium) Basic Fire Energy

