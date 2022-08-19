Pokémon TCG Hisuian Electrode V Box unveiled

Fans have now got their first look at The Pokémon Company’s upcoming Hisuian Electrode V Box, which will launch in November.

This new product, shared by PokeBeach, will retail for $19.99 and include multiple promo cards, booster packs, and more. As the name would suggest, the promo card in this box is Hisuian Electrode included in both a regular and V variant.

Image via The Pokemon Company

With the two promo cards, you’ll also get a jumbo promo card identical to the included Hisuian Electrode V. alongside these cards are four booster packs and a code card.

According to a report by PokeBeach, as the regular form of Hisuian Electrode is available with this product it will not be included in the upcoming Lost Origin set that will arrive in September.

The Hisuian Electrode V Box will arrive on Nov. 4 just days before the Silver Tempest TCG set arrives in stores. According to PokeBeach, it’s likely Silver Tempest will include cards from the OCG sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger though this is yet to be confirmed.

Pre-release for Silver Tempest is expected to take place between Oct. 29 and Nov. 6.

While much of this set remains mysterious, speculation says it could feature the legendary Pokémon Lugia as it boasts its own silver appearance.

Fans will need to wait for more official news on this set, but soon will be even bigger news as later this week the first Pokémon TCG set from the next Scarlet and Violet range will be announced at the Pokémon World Championships.