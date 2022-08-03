Pokémon TCG ‘Silver Tempest’ reportedly set for November

The last main set in Pokémon TCG Sword and Shield now reportedly has a name.

A new report would seemingly have given Pokémon TCG fans the first insight into November’s upcoming set.

According to PokeBeach, the Pokémon TCG set scheduled to land on Nov. 11 will be called Silver Tempest. With this release date, the prerelease launch for the set is expected to take place between Oct. 29 and Nov. 6.

While the contents of this upcoming release haven’t yet been confirmed, it is expected to translate cards from Japan’s Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger sets. We recently got our first official look at Incandescent Arcana which will boast the first non-evolved VSTAR Pokémon Alolan Vulpix.

A previous report by PokeBeach suggests Paradigm Trigger will feature the legendary Pokémon Lugia alongside other legendary Pokémon and this could be a driving factor in the TCG set getting the name, Silver Tempest.

PokeBeach continues, further stating Silver Tempest will be the final mainline Sword and Shield TCG set and that any cards yet to be translated to English and released in the TCG will become part of a special set launching early next year.

It shouldn’t surprise any fans that the TCG would be set to move away from Sword and Shield as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to arrive in November. This means that next year we will get the first Scarlet and Violet Pokémon TCG sets as a variety of new species join the game.

