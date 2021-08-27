Pokémon TCG Evolving Skies set now available

Pokémon fans in the West can now add a whole new range of cards to their collection.

Evolving Skies brings together some fan favorite evolutions of Eevee, as well as the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza, among other Dragon-type Pokémon.

The brand new set includes more than 200 cards taken from the OCG sets Eeveelutions, Sky Stream, Towering Perfection, as well as some cards that were cut from June’s Chilling Reign.

Some of the highlights in the set are the variety of Eeveelution cards, Rayquaza, Duraludon, and two new trainer cards Raihan and Zinnia’s Resolve. There are plenty of different rarities of these cards within the set, with the most valuable being their alternative art forms.

Some retailers have unfortuntaely seen delays on Evolving Skies. Those who purchased from an Elite Trainer Box from the Pokémon Center Online who will need to wait a few extra days to receive them in early September.

Also, collectors in Australia may have noticed that there are delays at many of the most common retailers for Pokémon cards. There is still no solid indication of when stock will be available.

You can check out a full list of the cards included in Evolving Skies here.