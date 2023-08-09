Pokémon TCG collectors will need to pre-order Detective Pikachu Returns to get this amazing card

Pokémon TCG has had plenty of promo cards over the years, including many we needed to do specific things outside of cracking packs to get. Now, Detective Pikachu is continuing this trend with one of the cutest cards you’ll ever see.

Detective Pikachu will include a new promo card available to those who pre-order the upcoming Nintendo Switch sequel Detective Pikachu Returns. If you head out to stores to secure your physical copy of the game after Aug. 9 you’ll be blessed with this awesome new promo.

Let’s get down to business: What makes this promo so special is its artwork. Of course, Detective Pikachu stars in the art, but in this version, he can be seen riding on a Growlithe, who helps out tracking down clues and assisting in solving cases.

Detective Pikachu rides Growlithe while searching for clues. Image via The Pokémon Company

The card has two moves that were shared by PokeBeach. These are Thorough Investigation which allows the player to flip a coin, drawing a card for each head that shows up. For combat, you can use Ride Dash, which will deal 50 damage.

Growlithe’s new companionship with Detective Pikachu was first revealed in the sequel’s latest trailer, which aired during Pokémon Presents on Aug. 8. The fire-type Pokémon is one of many species expected to lend a helping hand in the puzzle-solving game.

Right now, this promotion has only been announced for Japan, but we expect it will make its way to the west in the near future, as previous game-related TCG promos have.

Whether you’re simply going to buy Detective Pikachu Returns anyways, or a just hardcore TCG collector who can’t miss out, this distribution is one to keep your eye on. Detective Pikachu Returns arrives on Oct. 6.

