Pokémon TCG Chilling Reign set now available across the West

The Pokémon Company released the latest TCG set Chilling Reign today for players to add to their collection around the world.

Chilling Reign focuses on the Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC packs and boasts a range of legendary Pokémon exclusively available in the new zones.

All of the cards within this set are English translations of those first released in the OCG sets Silver Lance & Jet Black Spirit, as well as the slightly older Matchless Fighters set.

Some of the most valuable cards that are making their first appearance within Chilling Reign include Ice Rider Calyrex, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Galarian forms of Zapods, Articuno, and Moltres. These cards boast plenty of different forms of various rarities in the set, but the most valuable are the alternate art secrets.

The set also features other legendary Pokémon including Celebi and Torndaus. Those who plan on completing the set should know there are 233 cards in total, with 198 being normal cards and 35 secrets.

You can check out a full list of the cards within Chilling Reign here.