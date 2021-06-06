Pokémon TCG Chilling Reign full card list

Chilling Reign launches in the Pokémon TCG worldwide on June 18, adding in hundreds of cards based mostly on Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Combining the Japanese sets, Matchless Fighters and Silver Lance and Jet-Back Spirit, there are a total of 233 cards to collect. These include many Pokémon from Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC, like Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, along with Ice and Shadow Rider Calyrex. It roughly breaks down into:
- 233 cards
- 198 Normal
- 35 Secret
- 15 Pokémon V
- Eight Pokémon VMAX
- 25 Trainer Cards
- 3 Special Energy
If you plan on trying to collect all of the cards in this new set, here is the full card list, with all of the individual numbers included.
Full Chilling Reign card list
Normal Cards
- 001/198 Weedle
- 002/198 Kakuna
- 003/198 Beedrill
- 004/198 Ledyba
- 005/198 Ledian
- 006/198 Heracross
- 007/198 Celebi V
- 008/198 Celebi VMAX
- 009/198 Snover
- 010/198 Abomasnow
- 011/198 Deerling
- 012/198 Sawsbuck
- 013/198 Bounsweet
- 014/198 Steenee
- 015/198 Tsareena
- 016/198 Grookey
- 017/198 Thwackey
- 018/198 Rillaboom
- 019/198 Zarude
- 020/198 Blaziken V
- 021/198 Blaziken VMAX
- 022/198 Castform (Sunny Form)
- 023/198 Larvesta
- 024/198 Volcarona
- 025/198 Volcanion V
- 026/198 Scorbunny
- 027/198 Raboot
- 028/198 Cinderace
- 029/198 Lapras
- 030/198 Sneasel
- 031/198 Weavile
- 032/198 Delibird
- 033/198 Castform (Rainy Form)
- 034/198 Castform (Snowy Form)
- 035/198 Snorunt
- 036/198 Froslass
- 037/198 Spheal
- 038/198 Sealeo
- 039/198 Walrein
- 040/198 Tapu Fini
- 041/198 Sobble
- 042/198 Drizzile
- 043/198 Inteleon
- 044/198 Rapid Strike Urshifu
- 045/198 Ice Rider Calyrex V
- 046/198 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX
- 047/198 Mareep
- 048/198 Flaaffy
- 049/198 Ampharos
- 050/198 Blitzle
- 051/198 Zebstrika
- 052/198 Thundurus
- 053/198 Zeraora V
- 054/198 Galarian Slowpoke
- 055/198 Ghastly
- 056/198 Haunter
- 057/198 Gengar
- 058/198 Galarian Articuno V
- 059/198 Ralts
- 060/198 Kirlia
- 061/198 Gardevoir
- 062/198 Shuppet
- 063/198 Banette
- 064/198 Cresselia
- 065/198 Golett
- 066/198 Golurk
- 067/198 Swirlix
- 068/198 Slurpuff
- 069/198 Inkay
- 070/198 Malamar
- 071/198 Hatenna
- 072/198 Hattrem
- 073/198 Hatterene
- 074/198 Shadow Rider Calyrex V
- 075/198 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX
- 076/198 Diglett
- 077/198 Dugtrio
- 078/198 Galarian Farfetch’d
- 079/198 Galarian Sirfetch’d
- 080/198 Galarian Zapdos V
- 081/198 Gallade
- 082/198 Galarian Yamask
- 083/198 Galarian Runerigus
- 084/198 Crawbrawler
- 085/198 Crabominable
- 086/198 Rockruff
- 087/198 Lycanroc
- 088/198 Passimian
- 089/198 Sandaconda V
- 090/198 Sandaconda VMAX
- 091/198 Clobbopus
- 092/198 Grapploct
- 093/198 Kubfu
- 094/198 Koffing
- 095/198 Weezing
- 096/198 Galarian Weezing
- 097/198 Galarian Moltres V
- 098/198 Galarian Slowking
- 099/198 Galarian Slowking V
- 100/198 Galarian Slowking VMAX
- 101/198 Qwilfish
- 102/198 Seviper
- 103/198 Spiritomb
- 104/198 Liepard V
- 105/198 Venipede
- 106/198 Whirlipede
- 107/198 Scolipede
- 108/198 Single Strike Urshifu
- 109/198 Aron
- 110/198 Lairon
- 111/198 Aggron
- 112/198 Metagross V
- 113/198 Metagross VMAX
- 114/198 Cobalion
- 115/193 Tauros
- 116/198 Porygon
- 117/198 Porygon 2
- 118/198 Porygon-Z
- 119/198 Blissey V
- 120/198 Zangoose
- 121/198 Castform
- 122/198 Kecleon
- 123/198 Shaymin
- 124/198 Tornadus V
- 125/198 Tornadus VMAX
- 126/198 Furfrou
- 127/198 Skwovet
- 128/198 Greedent
- 129/198 Agatha
- 130/198 Avery
- 131/198 Brawly
- 132/198 Caitlin
- 133/198 Crushing Gloves
- 134/198 Doctor
- 135/198 Dyna Hill Tree
- 136/198 Echoing Horn
- 137/198 Expedition Uniform
- 138/198 Fire-Resistant Gloves
- 139/198 Flannery
- 140/198 Fog Crystal
- 141/198 Galarian Breastplate
- 142/198 Honey
- 143/198 Justified Gloves
- 144/198 Karen’s Conviction
- 145/198 Klara
- 146/198 Melony
- 147/198 Old Cemetery
- 148/198 Path to the Peak
- 149/198 Peonia
- 150/198 Peony
- 151/198 Rapid Strike Scroll of Skies
- 152/198 Rough Helmet
- 153/198 Siebold
- 154/198 Single Strike Scroll of Stab
- 155/198 Weeding Gloves
- 156/198 Welcoming Lantern
- 157/198 Impact Energy
- 158/198 Lucky Energy
- 159/198 Spiral Energy
- 160/198 Celebi V (Full Art)
- 161/198 Blaziken V (Full Art)
- 162/198 Volcanion V (Full Art)
- 163/198 Ice Rider Calyrex V (Full Art)
- 164/198 Ice Rider Calyrex V (Alternate Art)
- 165/198 Zeraora V (Full Art)
- 166/198 Zeraora V (Alternate Art)
- 167/198 Galarian Rapidash V (Full Art)
- 168/198 Galarian Rapidash V (Alternate Art)
- 169/198 Galarian Articuno V (Full Art)
- 170/198 Galarian Articuno V (Alternate Art)
- 171/198 Shadow Rider Calyrex V (Full Art)
- 172/198 Shadow Rider Calyrex V (Alternate Art)
- 173/198 Galarian Zapdos V (Full Art)
- 174/198 Galarian Zapdos V (Alternate Art)
- 175/198 Sandaconda V (Full Art)
- 176/198 Galarian Moltres V (Full Art)
- 177/198 Galarian Moltres V (Alternate Art)
- 178/198 Galarian Slowking V (Full Art)
- 179/198 Galarian Slowking V (Alternate Art)
- 180/198 Liepard V (Full Art)
- 181/198 Metagross V (Full Art)
- 182/198 Blissey V (Full Art)
- 183/198 Blissey V (Alternate Art)
- 184/198 Tornadus V (Full Art)
- 185/198 Tornadus V (Alternate Art)
- 186/198 Agatha (Full Art)
- 187/198 Avery (Full Art)
- 188/198 Brawly (Full Art)
- 189/198 Caitlin (Full Art)
- 190/198 Doctor (Full Art)
- 191/198 Flamery (Full Art)
- 192/198 Honey (Full Art)
- 193/198 Karen’s Conviction (Full Art)
- 194/198 Klara (Full Art)
- 195/198 Melony (Full Art)
- 196/198 Peonia (Full Art)
- 197/198 Peony (Full Art)
- 198/198 Siebold (Full Art)
Secret Rare
- 199/198 Celebi VMAX (Rainbow)
- 200/198 Blaziken VMAX (Rainbow)
- 201/198 Blaziken VMAX (Alternate Art)
- 202/198 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX (Rainbow)
- 203/198 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX (Alternate Art)
- 204/198 Sandaconda VMAX (Rainbow)
- 205/198 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX (Rainbow)
- 206/198 Shadow Rieder Calyrex VMAX (Alternate Art)
- 207/198 Galarian Slowking VMAX (Rainbow)
- 208/198 Metagross VMAX (Rainbow)
- 209/198 Tornadus VMAX (Rainbow)
- 210/198 Agatha (Rainbow)
- 211/198 Avery (Rainbow)
- 212/198 Brawly (Rainbow)
- 213/198 Caitlin (Rainbow)
- 214/198 Doctor (Rainbow)
- 215/198 Flamery (Rainbow)
- 216/198 Karen’s Conviction (Rainbow)
- 217/198 Klara (Rainbow)
- 218/198 Melony (Rainbow)
- 219/198 Peonia (Rainbow)
- 220/198 Peony (Rainbow)
- 221/198 Siebold (Rainbow)
- 222/198 Electrode
- 223/198 Bronzong
- 224/198 Snorlax
- 225/198 Echoing Horn
- 226/198 Fan of Waves
- 227/198 Fog Crystal
- 228/198 Rugged Helmet
- 229/198 Urn of Vitality
- 230/198 Welcoming Lantern
- 231/198 Water Energy
- 232/198 Fighting Energy
- 233/198 Psychic Energy