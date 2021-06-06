Pokémon TCG Chilling Reign full card list

Chilling Reign launches in the Pokémon TCG worldwide on June 18, adding in hundreds of cards based mostly on Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Combining the Japanese sets, Matchless Fighters and Silver Lance and Jet-Back Spirit, there are a total of 233 cards to collect. These include many Pokémon from Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC, like Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, along with Ice and Shadow Rider Calyrex. It roughly breaks down into:

233 cards 198 Normal 35 Secret

15 Pokémon V

Eight Pokémon VMAX

25 Trainer Cards

3 Special Energy

If you plan on trying to collect all of the cards in this new set, here is the full card list, with all of the individual numbers included.

Full Chilling Reign card list

Normal Cards

001/198 Weedle

002/198 Kakuna

003/198 Beedrill

004/198 Ledyba

005/198 Ledian

006/198 Heracross

007/198 Celebi V

008/198 Celebi VMAX

009/198 Snover

010/198 Abomasnow

011/198 Deerling

012/198 Sawsbuck

013/198 Bounsweet

014/198 Steenee

015/198 Tsareena

016/198 Grookey

017/198 Thwackey

018/198 Rillaboom

019/198 Zarude

020/198 Blaziken V

021/198 Blaziken VMAX

022/198 Castform (Sunny Form)

023/198 Larvesta

024/198 Volcarona

025/198 Volcanion V

026/198 Scorbunny

027/198 Raboot

028/198 Cinderace

029/198 Lapras

030/198 Sneasel

031/198 Weavile

032/198 Delibird

033/198 Castform (Rainy Form)

034/198 Castform (Snowy Form)

035/198 Snorunt

036/198 Froslass

037/198 Spheal

038/198 Sealeo

039/198 Walrein

040/198 Tapu Fini

041/198 Sobble

042/198 Drizzile

043/198 Inteleon

044/198 Rapid Strike Urshifu

045/198 Ice Rider Calyrex V

046/198 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX

047/198 Mareep

048/198 Flaaffy

049/198 Ampharos

050/198 Blitzle

051/198 Zebstrika

052/198 Thundurus

053/198 Zeraora V

054/198 Galarian Slowpoke

055/198 Ghastly

056/198 Haunter

057/198 Gengar

058/198 Galarian Articuno V

059/198 Ralts

060/198 Kirlia

061/198 Gardevoir

062/198 Shuppet

063/198 Banette

064/198 Cresselia

065/198 Golett

066/198 Golurk

067/198 Swirlix

068/198 Slurpuff

069/198 Inkay

070/198 Malamar

071/198 Hatenna

072/198 Hattrem

073/198 Hatterene

074/198 Shadow Rider Calyrex V

075/198 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX

076/198 Diglett

077/198 Dugtrio

078/198 Galarian Farfetch’d

079/198 Galarian Sirfetch’d

080/198 Galarian Zapdos V

081/198 Gallade

082/198 Galarian Yamask

083/198 Galarian Runerigus

084/198 Crawbrawler

085/198 Crabominable

086/198 Rockruff

087/198 Lycanroc

088/198 Passimian

089/198 Sandaconda V

090/198 Sandaconda VMAX

091/198 Clobbopus

092/198 Grapploct

093/198 Kubfu

094/198 Koffing

095/198 Weezing

096/198 Galarian Weezing

097/198 Galarian Moltres V

098/198 Galarian Slowking

099/198 Galarian Slowking V

100/198 Galarian Slowking VMAX

101/198 Qwilfish

102/198 Seviper

103/198 Spiritomb

104/198 Liepard V

105/198 Venipede

106/198 Whirlipede

107/198 Scolipede

108/198 Single Strike Urshifu

109/198 Aron

110/198 Lairon

111/198 Aggron

112/198 Metagross V

113/198 Metagross VMAX

114/198 Cobalion

115/193 Tauros

116/198 Porygon

117/198 Porygon 2

118/198 Porygon-Z

119/198 Blissey V

120/198 Zangoose

121/198 Castform

122/198 Kecleon

123/198 Shaymin

124/198 Tornadus V

125/198 Tornadus VMAX

126/198 Furfrou

127/198 Skwovet

128/198 Greedent

129/198 Agatha

130/198 Avery

131/198 Brawly

132/198 Caitlin

133/198 Crushing Gloves

134/198 Doctor

135/198 Dyna Hill Tree

136/198 Echoing Horn

137/198 Expedition Uniform

138/198 Fire-Resistant Gloves

139/198 Flannery

140/198 Fog Crystal

141/198 Galarian Breastplate

142/198 Honey

143/198 Justified Gloves

144/198 Karen’s Conviction

145/198 Klara

146/198 Melony

147/198 Old Cemetery

148/198 Path to the Peak

149/198 Peonia

150/198 Peony

151/198 Rapid Strike Scroll of Skies

152/198 Rough Helmet

153/198 Siebold

154/198 Single Strike Scroll of Stab

155/198 Weeding Gloves

156/198 Welcoming Lantern

157/198 Impact Energy

158/198 Lucky Energy

159/198 Spiral Energy

160/198 Celebi V (Full Art)

161/198 Blaziken V (Full Art)

162/198 Volcanion V (Full Art)

163/198 Ice Rider Calyrex V (Full Art)

164/198 Ice Rider Calyrex V (Alternate Art)

165/198 Zeraora V (Full Art)

166/198 Zeraora V (Alternate Art)

167/198 Galarian Rapidash V (Full Art)

168/198 Galarian Rapidash V (Alternate Art)

169/198 Galarian Articuno V (Full Art)

170/198 Galarian Articuno V (Alternate Art)

171/198 Shadow Rider Calyrex V (Full Art)

172/198 Shadow Rider Calyrex V (Alternate Art)

173/198 Galarian Zapdos V (Full Art)

174/198 Galarian Zapdos V (Alternate Art)

175/198 Sandaconda V (Full Art)

176/198 Galarian Moltres V (Full Art)

177/198 Galarian Moltres V (Alternate Art)

178/198 Galarian Slowking V (Full Art)

179/198 Galarian Slowking V (Alternate Art)

180/198 Liepard V (Full Art)

181/198 Metagross V (Full Art)

182/198 Blissey V (Full Art)

183/198 Blissey V (Alternate Art)

184/198 Tornadus V (Full Art)

185/198 Tornadus V (Alternate Art)

186/198 Agatha (Full Art)

187/198 Avery (Full Art)

188/198 Brawly (Full Art)

189/198 Caitlin (Full Art)

190/198 Doctor (Full Art)

191/198 Flamery (Full Art)

192/198 Honey (Full Art)

193/198 Karen’s Conviction (Full Art)

194/198 Klara (Full Art)

195/198 Melony (Full Art)

196/198 Peonia (Full Art)

197/198 Peony (Full Art)

198/198 Siebold (Full Art)

Secret Rare