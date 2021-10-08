Pokémon TCG Celebrations is now available

Get them while you can!

One of Pokémon TCG’s most anticipated sets is finally here.

Launching this morning, Celebrations is now available in stores around the globe. Celebrating Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary, this set boasts a range of new cards and close remakes of older cards spanning back to the original base set.

Highlights that you can collect from the new set include a remake of the base set Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise cards, close remakes of iconic Pikachu cards, Rocket’s Zapdos, and plenty more.

Newer cards that you can find in the set include a Shiny Mew gold card, full-art Professor’s Research, and more full-art Pikachu promos. All of these cards are stamped with the 25th Anniversary symbol.

As you may expect given the cards included, you may struggle to find these items in store as pre-orders snagged the bulk of supply. Another factor that could make this increasingly difficult is delays that three of the items set to release today have suffered.

There are more Celebrations products set to launch later this month on Oct. 22. So if you can’t find anything in stores today, it may be worth putting in a pre-order for then.

A full list of cards included in Celebrations was shared online last week, and you can check it out in its entirety here.