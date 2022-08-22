Pokémon TCG ‘Arceus VSTAR Premium Collection’ set for September

The original one is the star of this new product.

A new product has been revealed that will join the Pokémon TCG called the Arceus VSTAR Premium Collection and it will be here next month.

Shared by PokeBeach, the product includes promo cards of both Arceus V and VSTAR as well as a jumbo promo of Arceus VSTAR all from Brilliant Stars. This kit is the best way for fans who weren’t able to get their hands on the cards when opening Brilliant Stars to ensure they can still add them to their collection.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Alongside the promo cards in the box, you’ll get ten booster packs from various of the latest sets within the Sword and Shield range.

Also inside is an acrylic VSTAR marker, and a Pokémon TCG Live code card so that you can score even more cards in the digital game.

PokeBeach says later in the year there will be another product to release featuring the original one called the Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collect but right now its contents have not been revealed. It most likely will differ from what you can get here.

If you’re looking to score one of the upcoming Arceus VSTAR Premium Collections, they will land in stores on Sept. 30. As of now, no price has been attached.

While this might seem less exciting than other recent Pokémon TCG news, which included the announcement of the first Scarlet and Violet TCG cards, it is worth noting if you’re planning on completing your Brilliant Stars set and need a helping hand.