Pokémon TCG Ampharos ex Battle Deck card list and evolution cheat sheet

The Pokémon Company has dropped two new Pokémon TCG ex Battle decks with the English release of Scarlet and Violet: Paldea Evolved, replacing the beginner V preconstructed builds and featuring Ampharos ex in the Lightning type.

Beginner and casual players can explore Pokémon TCG ex strategies and mechanics through the Amparos and Lucario ex Battle Decks. Each preconstructed build is rated at level one, making the Battle Decks ideal starting points for new and kitchen table players.

Ampharos ex Battle Deck evolution guide and card list

The Ampharos ex Battle Deck contains multiple Stage Two Pokémon that can gain a player board state advantage while having beefy health totals to stay alive longer. Players will want to manage their Basic Energy as multiple Pokémon within the Ampharos ex Battle Deck can discard them, dealing even more damage.

Within the Ampharos ex Battle Deck, there are three Basic Pokémon that won’t evolve and three that can.

Mareep

Evolves into Flaffy

Flaffy evolves into Ampharos ex

Starly

Evolves into Staravia

Staravia evolves into Staraptor

Wattrel

Evolves into Kilowattrel

Other Basic Pokémon

Miraidon

Rotom

Flamigo

Support Trainers Ampharos ex Battle Deck

All Support Trainers have a restriction preventing you from playing multiple Supporter cards during your turn.

Nemona: Draw three cards.

Youngster: Shuffle your hand into your deck. Then draw five cards.

Jacq: Search your deck for up to two Evolution Pokemon, reveal them, and put them into your hand. Then shuffle your deck.

Item Trainers Ampharos ex Battle Deck

There are no restrictions on Item Trainer cards within the Pokémon TCG Ampharos ex Battle Deck during your turn, as you may play any number of Item Trainer cards.

Energy Retrieval : Put up to two Basic Energy cards from your discard pile into your hand.

: Put up to two Basic Energy cards from your discard pile into your hand. Nest Ball : Search your deck for a Basic Pokémon and put it onto your Bench. Then, shuffle your deck.

: Search your deck for a Basic Pokémon and put it onto your Bench. Then, shuffle your deck. Potion : Heal one of your Pokémon for 30 health.

: Heal one of your Pokémon for 30 health. Switch : Switch your Active Pokémon with one of your Benched Pokémon

: Switch your Active Pokémon with one of your Benched Pokémon Ultra Ball : Ultra Ball has the cost of discarding two cards from your hand to play. Search your deck for a Pokémon, reveal it, and put it into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck.

: Ultra Ball has the cost of discarding two cards from your hand to play. Search your deck for a Pokémon, reveal it, and put it into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck. Pokégear 3.0: Look at the top seven cards of your deck. You may reveal a Supporter card you find in those seven cards and put it into your hand. Shuffle the other cards back into the deck.

Players can dive into more Scarlet and Violet English Pokémon ex Battle decks that are scheduled to release on July 14, featuring Chien-Pao ex and Tinkaton ex.

