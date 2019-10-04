A massive 24-hour Pokémon Sword and Shield livestream is underway and fans are ready to examine the stream in hopes of finding any new information about the upcoming games.

The stream puts trainers inside Glimwood Tangle Forest, a new area in Sword and Shield, for 24 hours through a live camera that constantly reveals new information at random intervals as time goes on.

Obviously, not everyone can afford to watch the stream for 24 hours straight. Here’s everything that was shown off during the 24-hour stream, as well as any new information we learn about Pokémon Sword and Shield from it.

00:05: Pikachu is the first Pokémon to make an appearance.

00:11: Moreluu appears, confirmed to be in the games.

00:15: A mysterious Pokémon appears in the background.

What could this cryptid Pokémon be?

00:39: Phantump can be heard, but not seen. It’s confirmed to be in the games.

00:50: Swirlix makes an appearance, floating in the air.

01:04: Galloping can be heard in the distance.

01:50: Phantump physically appears after being only heard an hour before.

02:02: Swirlux can be heard crying in the background, similar to Phantump beforehand.

Hey, it’s that ‘mon!

02:28: We officially get our first site of Impidimp after being in the demo for the game. Looks like we found his home!

This article will be updated as more things appear on the steam.