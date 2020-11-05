Pokémon Sword and Shield sold over 19 million copies in one year

Nearly one year after their release, both games continue to sell.

The two most recent Pokémon titles, Pokémon Sword and Shield , sold 19.02 million copies combined in one year, Nintendo’s latest quarterly financial release revealed last night.

Both games sold 19.02 million units in the world. They still are the fifth best-sellers of Nintendo, getting closer of the number of Zelda Breath of the Wild copies sold with 19.74 million.

New Nintendo earnings release



– Switch sold 6.85m during the last quarter, pushing total HW sales to 68.3m units worldwide

– Animal Crossing has reached 26.04m sold copies (!)

– SM3DA has sold 5.21m units as of September 30

– Paper Mario at 2.82m unitshttps://t.co/cIZ6JPs68S pic.twitter.com/MToiJYMj62 — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 5, 2020

This number amounted to 18.22 million last August, which means 4.39 percent more copies were sold since. The game continues to attract more players, which can be partly due to the release of the latest DLC, The Crown Tundra, last October and the start of the holiday season.

Nintendo’s best-selling game this year is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which sold nearly 29 million units. Pokémon Sword and Shield is the third best-selling pair of the license, and is only 4 million away from taking over the Gold and Silver versions’ sales, which was released on Game Boy Color over 20 years ago.