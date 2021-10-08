Pokémon Sword and Shield Ranked Battle Series 11 ruleset revealed, Dynamax is back

The Pokémon Company has officially announced the ruleset for the upcoming Series 11 in Pokémon Sword and Shield, which brings back an integral feature to the games.

This new series will kick off on Nov. 1, 2021 and run through to Jan. 31, 2022. Players will be able to use all Pokémon from the Galar Pokédex as well as the two DLC packs, Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, and some Pokémon that aren’t in the Pokédex.

The biggest change between Series 10 and Series 11 will be the return of Dynamaxing, bringing back what is a core game mechanic introduced during Sword and Shield. When this feature was removed for Series 10, it forced players to spice things up and change up their strategies entirely. Now making its return, it will likely do this once again.

When setting up a team, players can include a single restricted legendary Pokémon. All Gigantamax Pokémon that are eligible can be used within this new ruleset. As the ruleset explains, “eligible Pokémon are only those obtained in [Pokémon Sword and Shield] or those with the battle-ready symbol.”

Items will be restricted to only those that can be earned through regular play or that were received through taking part in public distributions or special events.

You can check out the full details on this new Series below.