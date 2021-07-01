Pokémon Sword and Shield Ranked Battle Series ruleset revealed, bans Dynamax mechanic and brings back Legendary Pokémon

For the first time, players will be competing without Sword and Shield's main mechanic.

Game Freak isn’t playing around with the rulesets for the Pokémon Sword and Shield Ranked Battle Series for Series 10.

The Dynamax mechanic is banned from Ranked for Sword and Shield‘s next season. This means players won’t be able to use the core battle mechanic introduced in Sword and Shield during matches, essentially flipping the game’s meta on its head and forcing players to brainstorm entirely new strategies.

While Series 10 will be removing Dynamaxing as an option, it will also rollback the biggest change from the currently ongoing Series 9 competition, allowing players to use one Pokémon from the Restricted Pokémon list per team. This does not include Mythical Pokémon like Mew and Melmetal, which remain banned.

Series 10 will run from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, encompassing multiple Play! Pokémon events. It will also be used in the upcoming Global Exhibition event that will take place in October, featuring the best players from the Pokémon Japan Championships 2021, Players Cup IV, and the Pokémon Trainer Club 2021 competition in South Korea.

Here’s the full list of rules for Ranked Series 10, including the updated ban list.