Pokémon Sword and Shield players are already getting shiny Slowpokes 30 minutes after its release

Pokémon players aren’t wasting any time.

Several Sword and Shield fans have already snagged a coveted shiny Slowpoke. A few reports appeared on the game’s subreddit today, showcasing the Pokémon’s bright yellow hues.

Somebody already did it, shiny Slowpoke 30 mins after release r/PokemonSwordAndShield: Pokemon Sword and Shield, The new Nintendo Switch Pokemon Videogames

To give fans a sneak peek into the new DLC, Nintendo and Game Freak added Galar Slowpoke and Galar Slowbro. And within 30 minutes, players have managed to get the rare colorway of the Psychic and Water-type Pokémon.

It’s unclear if Slowpoke is shiny-locked. Some players claim that soft-resetting the game may yield the unique markings by repeating the encounter. But others were lucky enough to breed the Pokémon and hatch it from eggs.

Fans who haven’t scooped up their Slowpoke yet can visit Wedgehurst Station after downloading a quick update. A trainer from the Expansion Pass content will appear there, starting a cutscene. At the end of the cinematic, the adorably slow Pokémon will show up and be catchable.

The Isle of Armor, the first part of the Expansion Pass, will be available in June 2020.