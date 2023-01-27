Pokémon SV’s Unrivaled Greninja raid can’t survive this massive one-turn combo

The ongoing Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might be the hardest one yet. Azumarill was the clear answer to Charizard, while Slowbro and Armarouge were well equipped to handle Cinderace, but this Greninja is tricky.

With a Poison Tera Type, your first instinct might be to bring a Ground or Psychic-type to hit it for super effective damage. However, this Greninja conveniently carries Water and Dark-type moves to counter the defensive weaknesses it gains from its Tera Type. To top it off, it will use Double Team to increase its evasiveness, meaning no hit is guaranteed to land unless you use a move that never misses.

So far, a lot of players have found success against Greninja with Pokémon like Clodsire and Slowbro, but Reddit user Nommable123 shares a creative way to overcome the frog in just one turn.

In this clip, the host of the raid used a Krookodile surrounded by a supportive team of Umbreon, Meowscarada, and Medicham. Umbreon started by lowering Greninja’s Defense by two stages with Screech. Meowscarada used Flower Trick on the Krookodile to land a guaranteed crit and activate the croc’s ability Anger Point, maximizing its Attack stat. Medicham then Skill Swapped its Pure Power ability onto Krookdile to double that already massive Attack stat. Krookodile finally made its move and absolutely destroyed Greninja with a single Earthquake thanks to all the Attack boosts it received.

Although this looks like a flawless strategy, it still has a chance to fail if Krookodile or Umbreon miss their attacks on Greninja thanks to Double Team. It also requires a full team of players and cannot be executed in a solo raid due to the specific Pokémon and moves involved. Still, it’s definitely worth giving this strategy a try if you have a group of friends who want to clear the raid in a single turn.