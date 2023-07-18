Pokémon Sleep locks species behind different sleeping types, so tough luck snorers

Pokémon Sleep has started to roll out in certain regions of the world, and players are eager to complete their Sleep Style Dex.

But not everyone will be on an equal footing to complete the game. Some will have a hard time catching certain Pokémon species because they’re locked behind specific styles of sleep. While tracking your rest time, the game will categorize it between dozing, snoozing, and slumbering.

The category changes based on the amount of sound and movement performed during your sleeping session. It means if you’re a heavy snorer, you’ll only get Pokémon from the dozing category and be forever locked out of the slumbering type.

You’ll get different Pokémon species and positions depending on your sleeping type. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Sleep won’t do you any favor either if you make noise in different ways. If you have nocturnal cats who access your bedroom and make a racket, for example, you will also lose slumbering time on your tracking record.

You can belong to the lucky ones who sleep soundly through the night without any disturbance until the morning comes. If that’s the case, you’ll be able to get Pokémon from all types of sleeping eventually, since there’ll always be some nights registered as dozing or snoozing. The true challenge is getting a slumbering sleep.

To get it, you need to move as little as you can and make the least noise possible during a long night of sleep (at least eight hours, according to Game8‘s data).

You can trick the game and place the phone in your room at a moment where you’ll be stationary and won’t make much noise for eight hours, but it’s equally challenging.

It might be time for your yearly marathon of The Lord of the Rings saga. It could be your best shot at getting Pokémon such as the whole Charmander evolution line in deep slumber positions.

Most players still can’t access Pokémon Sleep yet. It released in New Zealand, Chile, and a few other countries in Latin America. The game will likely be introduced to more regions over the next weeks.

