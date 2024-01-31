Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s most deceitful Legendaries make their TCG debut this June

Pokémon TCG fans have a lot to look forward to this year as more Scarlet and Violet products continue to be released. Now that includes new Pokémon from the game’s DLC making an appearance in the upcoming Japanese set, Night Wanderer.

As reported by PokéBeach, Night Wanderer is set to be released on Friday, June 7 in Japan and has been confirmed to feature The Loyal Three—a set of Legendary Pokémon from SV’s first DLC expansion, The Indigo Mask. This means Okidogi ex, Munkidori ex, and Fezandipiti ex will be included in the set at multiple rarities, making their Pokémon TCG debut.

It doesn’t look like Pecharunt will join them right away. Image via The Pokémon Company

Ogerpon will be appearing as Ogerpon ex in the set released before this, Mask of Change on April 26. There will also be Tool cards based on each of Ogerpon’s four special masks—Teal, Wellspring, Hearthflame, and Cornerstone—that will allow Ogerpon the rare ability to change typings in the TCG.

This technically won’t be the first DLC-exclusive Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet released in the TCG either. The next English set, Temporal Forces, is going to be released on March 22 and features ex cards for Gouging Fire, Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, and Iron Boulder—the new Paradox Pokémon introduced in The Indigo Disk. It will also be the first printings for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, which were released as event-exclusive Paradox Pokémon after SV launched.

With The Loyal Three following after Ogerpon’s TCG release, the trademarked Stellar Miracle set will likely feature Terapagos and the special Stellar typing from Indigo Disk. Pecharunt, the leader of The Loyal Three and their heinous acts toward Ogerpon should also appear this year—though that would probably be in its own set representing SV’s epilogue.

For now, Paldean Fates just launched, heralding the return of Shiny Pokémon that TCG players are all trying to pull. And, you won’t have to wait long for Temporal Forces either.