Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players wish Pecharunt got its redemption in-game, not YouTube

The Pokémon Company has released a saddening video about Pecharunt, the franchise’s newest Mythical Pokémon, but fans wonder why this information wasn’t already included in the Mochi Mayhem epilogue that was released on Jan. 11.

The new Pecharunt video released on Jan. 15 gives us the untold backstory of the pink mochi Pokémon and reveals its true motive for attacking Ogerpon—love. Pecharunt loved the old couple that cared for it and would do anything for their affection. This started with Pecharunt feeding them its special mochi.

The Mythical Pokémon’s mochi unfortunately “seemed to draw out the greed of anyone who ate them,” including the old couple. As part of this greed, the old couple asked Pecharunt to bring them a certain set of masks in Kitakami—Ogerpon’s masks. At the time, the pink little mochi was excited to find the masks for its beloved humans and didn’t realize the dark future ahead.

Along the way, Pecharunt befriended Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, forming the Loyal Three. Together, they stole the masks, having to fight Ogerpon’s human friend who ended up dying as a result. Naturally, Ogerpon sought revenge, killing the Loyal Three and sending Pecharunt into a deep slumber. Taking a violent Ivy Cudgel to the face, Pecharunt lost its friends and happy life all in an instant.

This 5-minute video showed us all Pecharunt ever wanted was love. Even if it could’ve done things differently without manipulating or hurting anyone, at least we finally know the pink Mythical Pokémon wasn’t just pure evil because it felt like it. Unfortunately, we didn’t learn about any of this in the game itself, despite Pecharunt being the star of the Mochi Mayhem epilogue. Instead, we were pretty much left in the dark about this Mythical ‘mon.

Pecharunt once had a happy life full of love and friendship. Image via The Pokémon Company

By the end of the epilogue, players just assumed Pecharunt was a pure evil villain who genuinely enjoyed taking control of others and fighting Ogerpon for fun. I even theorized the pink mochi was a petty “pick-me girl” because, at the time, we had no clear explanation for its grudge against Ogerpon.

And while it’s nice that we eventually got to hear the whole Pecharunt backstory, many players feel the epilogue would’ve been better if it included the backstory in the game rather than putting out a separate video for it. After all, the epilogue did feel a little incomplete and not as satisfying as it could’ve been. It would’ve felt much more complete if we learned more about Pecharunt’s background after catching it. The granny running the store where Pecharunt was first encountered, for example, would’ve been the perfect NPC to fill the player in on the truth.

Regardless, the video gave us a new perspective on Kitakami lore, and whether you like Pecharunt or not, at least we now know where it was coming from.