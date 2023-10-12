Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest patch fixes several big issues, including a Legendary crash

The promised October patch for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is here, and it fixes exactly what The Pokémon Company said it would, along with at least one additional gamebreaking bug many players didn’t even know was there.

The bulk of SV version 2.0.2 was used to address an issue where certain trainer NPCs would not register as defeated once you finished a battle depending on how many battles you had already completed. This would lead to players being unable to claim rewards from trainers like Pokémon League reps or the Ogre Clan in The Teal Mask DLC, though it has now been fixed.

Additionally, a bug where special Pokémon originally captured in Pokémon Go and sent to Pokémon HOME could not be transferred to SV has been patched.

These are great fixes, but obviously don’t address any of the performance issues that have plagued the game since it launched in November. And, while players continue to scream about the lack of frames and lag, and are completely valid in doing so, there is one other issue this patch fixed that will be missed by a good portion of the community.

Tested briefly to see if I can date skip to collect outbreak data again on SV version 2.0.2… nope, the frame drops are still quite bad!



I already dislike outbreak research, but I definitely don't want to fight this problem just to redo it on a later patch, so I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/3U6wI50CHw — Anubis (@Sibuna_Switch) October 12, 2023

After the Scarlet and Violet DLC launched, players discovered if they had already registered either Koraidon or Miraidon to their Pokédex before defeating the Paradise Protection Protocol and completing the story in Aera Zero, their game states could easily crash if they hovered over specific spots in their party menus.

This would only happen during the battle, but was still something several players encountered during their playthroughs and others could easily replicate it too.

The Ver. 2.0.2 patch that released tonight has fixed this crash.



You're now able to complete the battle against the Paradise Protection Protocol without risk of crashing your game. https://t.co/K1oYVVI2PP pic.twitter.com/Fwj8IOX8Gh — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) October 12, 2023

With this update, the bug has been fixed and games will no longer crash if you manage to get a Legendary early. No word on additional patches has been shared as of now, but you can expect news about Scarlet and Violet’s second DLC, The Indigo Disk to drop in the coming weeks ahead of a still-unknown Winter 2023 launch.

About the author