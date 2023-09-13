Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players upset The Teal Mask has ‘worse performance’ than base game

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s latest DLC The Teal Mask was released on Sept. 13, and players have been complaining about poor performance compared to the base game.

Numerous players are reporting frame drops when exploring the new areas, as well as some low-quality graphics which also plagued the base game.

“The base game has its issues, one of them being FPS, but the DLC area is especially bad. I’m sub 20 FPS nearly half the time I’m exploring,” wrote a user on Reddit. “I assumed they would have put in more effort given the reception at launch. What a complete disappointment.”

This complaint was shared by many other players across social media. We experienced this issue too when exploring the open world of the DLC—but some areas were worse than others. We saw the worst frame drops of the game when heading to the top of the mountain.

The Teal Mask brought a new story, as well as Legendary Pokémon Ogerpon and its Tera form, alongside other new species.

It also features new activities, such as the Timeless Woods, Ogre Oustin’, and limited-time Mass Outbreak events. The developer has yet to comment on performance complaints, but it’s unclear whether a hotfix will be introduced to curb the issue.

