Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting a major fix, but not the one players have begged for

The Pokémon Company has confirmed a sizable set of bug fixes is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the coming weeks, but neither really address the real problem most players have with the games.

As noted on the official Pokémon community forums, SV version 2.0.1 will release in “the first half of October.” It will include fixes for the NPC Trainer bug that does not allow players to receive rewards for winning a certain number of battles from challenges like the Oger Clan in The Teal Mask and an issue where some “special Pokémon” could not be transferred to SV via Pokémon HOME.

Both of these changes are great and will improve certain elements of the Gen IX experience, however, there is still no update on if TPC or Game Freak will ever release more sizable updates to help improve the poor performance of its latest games.

While a number of patches have gone live since SV originally launched last November, most players are not satisfied with how they have minimally improved the frame rate and other performance issues that impact nearly every aspect of the games. Some of those problems, including lag spikes and visual bugs, have actually been worse in The Teal Mask’s Kitakami map—especially when running around at high speeds or visiting the Crystal Pool.

Not only are players flocking to tell TPC that these issues aren’t the only thing causing many users to have a poor experience with SV and its DLC, but they are also pointing out that this patch will take more than three weeks to implement two fixes. Comparatively, Mortal Kombat 1 launched on the same day as The Teal Mask, Sept. 13, with a game-breaking bug that NetherRealm Studios addressed within a week of it being discovered.

All of this stacks with additional criticism earlier this week around TPC and Nintendo announcing a physical bundle of Scarlet and Violet with its DLC when the second expansion, The Indigo Disk, isn’t even out yet.

With how poorly handled most Gen IX updates have been in the eyes of players, hope for additional fixes that will make Scarlet and Violet’s flaws at least a little less pronounced is fading quickly. Especially since Nintendo and TPC have yet to make a statement regarding more substantial fixes since last December.

