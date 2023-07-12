Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s baffling Shiny odds actually have a good chance of doubling up

Finding a Shiny Pokémon is supposed to be a rare and special moment, and yet Scarlet and Violet players have been finding multiple Shinies at once. Perhaps these Shinies aren’t as rare as we think.

On July 9, one Shiny hunter, The domiNATION, shared a clip of something incredible while on the hunt. The clip showed three wild Shiny Scyther spawned in the area. Most players are lucky to find a single Shiny Pokémon at any given time, so any more than that is considered super lucky.

A bunch of other players chimed in, however, saying they have also encountered multiple Shinies at the same time at some point in Scarlet and Violet. This not only has to do with the Pokémon spawning in the overworld but also all the factors that boost Shiny odds—Shiny charm, mass outbreaks, and sandwiches.

When you put all of these boosts together, you actually have a fairly good shot at finding a Shiny or two. For example, if you have the Shiny charm and Sparkling Power Lv. 3 active during a mass outbreak, the Shiny odds go as high as one in 512.44 after clearing 60 Pokémon in the outbreak.

Related: 10 rarest shinies in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since mass outbreaks usually spawn 100 to 120 Pokémon in total, the chances of finding one Shiny after clearing the first 60 should be around seven to 11 percent per outbreak. Of course, you could still find a Shiny before clearing 60, but your best bet is after that because of the boost.

Based on these numbers, the odds of finding two Shinies in that timeframe would be around 0.5 to 1.2 percent. While still low, it sounds a lot more promising than the full odds for any wild Shiny (one in 4,096).

In fact, The domiNATION said this wasn’t even the first time they’ve encountered multiple Shinies at once. They also mentioned finding up to eight Shinies with a single Sparkling Power sandwich that lasts only 30 minutes. Considering how another sandwich gave them seven Shinies, it sounds like if you’re dedicated enough to Shiny hunting, it’s only a matter of time before you run into multiple Shinies in one go.

Speaking from personal experience, I remember catching two Shinies with the first Sparkling Power sandwich I ever made in Scarlet and Violet—a Noivern from a mass outbreak and then a curly Tatsugiri in Casseroya Lake. I remember thinking I was either extremely lucky, or it wasn’t as rare of an occurrence as I thought. Clearly, it’s the latter.

About the author