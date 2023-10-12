Pokémon Scarlet and Violet theory links Syrupy Apples to another Pokémon that isn’t Dipplin

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC introduced Dipplin, the new adorable evolution of Applin, along with its special evolution item, the Syrupy Apple. But there might be another Grass Pokémon connected to Dipplin’s apples, according to an interesting fan theory.

In an Oct. 10 Reddit thread, one player pointed out something a lot of players might’ve missed about Kitakami’s unassuming fruit stand where you can purchase Syrupy Apples. The Bug/Grass-type Leavanny is actually pictured in front of the Syrupy Apple stand alongside its pre-evolutions, Swadloon and Sewaddle, in its Kitakami Pokédex entry.

This could be a sign of a few different things, but the original poster had a cute theory—what if Leavanny is the one running the Syrupy Apple stand? There are no NPCs around the stand and the game specifically mentions the lack of a shopkeeper, so Leavanny and its family could be the ones secretly keeping the stand stocked with fresh fruit all the time. And if that’s the case, we have another reason to appreciate the sweet Bug/Grass Pokémon.

What are they doing in front of that apple stand? Image via Game Freak

In support of this theory, another player commented on how Leavanny is already known to be a hardworking species, making clothes for others out of leaves. It wouldn’t be surprising for it to pick up on other “humanlike behavior” like running a fruit stand.

This could also serve as an explanation for why the Syrupy Apples are so cheap. Players previously discovered you can sell Syrupy Apples for more than you originally bought them for, meaning you could technically make easy money in Scarlet and Violet by simply buying and reselling these items. We can’t expect Pokémon like Leavanny to understand the concept of money and profit, so they could just be selling themselves short here. But then that leads to another question—what would Leavanny even do with the money?

No NPC in sight! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other players added to the theory, suggesting there still could’ve been a human behind the business. Perhaps this human abandoned the business and Leavanny just took over or they simply put their Pokémon to work to watch over the stand and keep it stocked. Either way, it would show just how hardworking the Leavanny line is.

There’s also a chance that Leavanny has no connection to the Syrupy Apples other than the fact that they can be found in the same area—Mossfell Confluence in Kitakami. Maybe Leavanny is just a bug that enjoys apples, but we like the shopkeeper theory better.

