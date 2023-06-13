Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can get a Shiny Arcanine for free thanks to Mystery Gift

As part of celebrations for the Pokémon international competition circuit, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to pick up their very own Shiny Arcanine for free later this month.

With the North America International Championships set to take place from June 30 to July 2, a special Mystery Gift giveaway was announced on June 12 to celebrate the event. This time, the giveaway will be a rare Shiny Arcanine used by Paul Chua who won the Europe International Championships earlier this year.

Serebii Update: A Shiny Arcanine based on Paul Chua's Arcanine from his EUIC team will be distributed during the North American International Championships from June 30th through July 3rd



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/azMktPwVVh — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 12, 2023

The Mystery Gift code will be revealed during the June 30 NAIC stream for players to claim. Once you have the code, you can redeem it in the Mystery Gift section of the Poké Portal after connecting to the internet. Players will have until July 3 to redeem their code and receive their free Shiny Pokémon.

In addition to being Shiny, this specific Arcanine is a Grass-Type, with the Intimidate ability. Its moves include Flare Blitz, Extreme Speed, Will-O-Wisp, and Protect, and comes with Safety Goggles as its Held Item.

Following the announcement, Chua expressed how awesome it is to have a giveaway dedicated to his big win after all these years of competing.

I remember back in 2013 when they were giving out Pokemon based off the Worlds winners and thought that was pretty cool. Honestly still amazed that I'm able to get my own version of it 10 years later. https://t.co/APLhLsfZpY — Paul (@Paul_Chua_) June 12, 2023

The EUIC champion said he’s looking forward to competing at NAIC where he’ll have a chance to earn a potential second international title this year.

Whether you’re also planning on attending NAIC or watching the stream from home, be sure to keep an eye out for the Mystery Gift code on June 30 to claim your free Shiny Arcanine.

