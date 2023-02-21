Pokémon North American International Championships date, location set

With the Latin America and Oceania International Championships checked off the list, there are just two more international competitive Pokémon events for the 2023 season—Europe and North America. Today, details on the North American International Championships have been revealed along with some exciting news for the competitive Pokémon community.

From June 30 to July 2, the North American International Championships will be held in the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. As with the most recent Internationals in Oceania, US Internationals will have tournaments for Scarlet and Violet VGC, TCG, and Pokémon Go. There will also, however, be a new spot for Pokémon UNITE, the franchise’s take on the MOBA game genre. UNITE players will get their first opportunity to compete on an international level at the European International Championships on April 14-16 in London, followed by the US Internationals in the summer.

By participating in these Internationals, players can win thousands of dollars in cash prizes and earn up to 500 Championship Points, depending on where they place at the end of the tournament. The Champion Points are especially important for players hoping to secure their invitation to the 2023 Pokémon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan.