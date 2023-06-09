The Pokémon Company is enticing players to play competitive with Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift

Every now and then, The Pokémon Company likes to hand out freebies to Scarlet and Violet players via Mystery Gift, and the latest distribution is inspired by competitive VGC battles.

From now until Friday, June 30, players can enter the code “PLAYD0UBLE” in the Mystery Gift section of the Poké Portal after connecting to the internet. Redeeming the code will get you two useful TMs: TM28 Bulldoze and TM86 Rock Slide.

Serebii Update: A new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet distribution has begun. Gives players TM028 Bulldoze and TM086 Rock Slide.

Code: PLAYD0UBLE



Runs until June 30th at 14:59 UTC



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/bqb7UFZefq — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 8, 2023

As you might expect from the code itself, the two free TMs are great moves to have in double battles, including the official VGC format. Rather than hitting a single target per turn, Bulldoze and Rock Slide allow your Pokémon to hit both targets on the other side of the field, which can come in clutch in many situations.

To be more specific, Bulldoze hits all Pokémon on the field, including allies. It’s basically a weaker Earthquake with the added bonus of slowing down the opposing Pokémon. To avoid hitting your ally, you’ll need to put the Bulldoze user next to a Flying type or a Pokémon with an ability that gives it immunity to Ground moves.

Rock Slide, on the other hand, hits both opposing Pokémon without harming your ally. It has been among the strongest physical attacks in VGC with its 75 base power and potential to flinch the targets. The one drawback to Rock Slide is its 10 percent chance to miss, but it’s usually worth the risk when there are two Pokémon on the other side of the field.

If you’re low on resources and plan on doing some Pokémon double battles, be sure to redeem the Mystery Gift code to claim the two TMs by June 30.

