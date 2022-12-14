How to craft every TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All 171 of them.

TMs have always been an integral part of every Pokémon mainline series game, and even though the TM system has been reworked ever so often, it has continued to stick with the games.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are a whopping 171 TMs to acquire.

Unlocking these TMs mainly consists of finding them in the overworld, after which you can craft as many copies of them as you like provided you have the materials required, or by unlocking a TM’s recipe, the most common way being taking down Team Star’s various bases.

In this guide, we will be listing every TM in the game, where to find them, and how to craft them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

List of all TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, their locations, and crafting resources

TMLocationCrafting Resources
TM001: Take DownSouth Province, Area Five400 LP, 3x Lechonk Hair, 3x Yungoos Fur
TM002: CharmUnder a tree southwest of the Artazon (West) Pokemon Center in South Province, Area Three400 LP, 3x Azurill Fur, 3x Teddiursa Claw
TM003: Fake TearsSouth of Cortondo, South Province, Area Two400 LP, 3x Bonsly Tears, 3x Teddiursa Claw
TM004: AgilityNear a cliff west of Mesagoza in South Province (Area Two)800 LP, 3x Fletchling Feather, 3x Oricorio Feather
TM005: Mud-SlapSouth Province (Area Two), northern area200 LP, 3x Wooper Slime
TM006: Scary FaceWest Province (Area One) Central, South of Pokemon Center400 LP, 3x Stantler Hair, 3x Sandile Claw
TM007: ProtectAlfornada Cavern400 LP, 3x Lechon Hair, 3x Scatterbug Powder
TM008: Fire FangWest Province (Area One)800 LP, 3x Houndour Fang
TM009: Thunder FangWest Province (Area Three), edge of Glaseado Mountain800 LP, 3x Shinx Fang
TM010: Ice FangOn top of a cliff in the middle section of South Province, Area Three800 LP, 3x Cubchoo Fur
TM011: Water PulseSocarrat Trail1,500 LP, 3x Buizel Fur, 3x Magikarp Scales
TM012: Low KickSouth Province (Area Two)400 LP, 3x Mankey Fur
TM013: Acid SpraySouth Province (Area One)800 LP, 3x Toxel Sparks, 3x Wooper Slime
TM014: AcrobaticsCraft through TM Machine after beating Team Star’s Fire Crew3,000 LP, 3x Wattrel Feather, 3x Bombirdier Feather
TM015: Struggle BugLevincia400 LP, 3x Tarountula Thread
TM016: PsybeamBeside a tree outside the Great Crater of Paldea800 LP, 3x Psyduck Down
TM017: EndureWest Province (Area One) Central, Southeast of Pokemon Center400 LP, 3x Gastly Gas, 3x Mareep Wool
TM018: ThiefWest Province (Area One) Southwest of Pokemon Center3,000 LP, 3x Houndour Fang, 3x Shroodle Ink
TM019: Disarming VoiceNear a wall northwest of South Province, Area Two200 LP, 3x Ralts Dust
TM020: TrailblazeArtazon Gym reward800 LP, 3x Petilil Leaf, 3x Hoppip Leaf
TM021: PounceCortando Gym reward800 LP, 3x Nymble Claw, 3x Tarountula Thread
TM022: Chilling WaterCascarrafa Gym reward3,000 LP, 3x Psyduck Down, 3x Surskit Syrup
TM023: Charge BeamWest Province (Area One)800 LP, 3x Mareep Wool, 3x Dedenne Fur
TM024: Fire SpinNear a tree in Dalizapa Passage800 LP, 3x Gorwlithe Fur, 3x Torkoal Coal
TM025: FacadeMedali Gym reward5,000 LP, 3x Komala Claw, 3x Tinkatink Hair, 3x Stantler Hair
TM026: Poison TailCenter area of Dalizapa Passage800 LP, 3x Seviper Fang, 3x Shroodle Ink
TM027: Aerial AceCortando East Pokemon League rep800 LP, 3x Starly Feather, 3x Fletchling Feather
TM028: BulldozeSocarrat Trail1,500 LP, 3x Mudbray Mud, 3x Sandygast Sand
TM029: HexNorth Province (Area One)3,000 LP, 3x Mimikyu Scrap, 3x Greavard Wax
TM030: SnarlWest Province (Area Six)800 LP, 3x Maschiff Fang, 3x Squawkabilly Feather
TM031: Metal ClawWest Province (Area One)400 LP, 3x Teddiursa Claw
TM032: SwiftSouth Province (Area One)200 LP, 3x Fletchling Feather
TM033: Magical LeafSouth Province (Area One)1,500 LP, Smoliv Oil, 3x Petitil Leaf
TM034: Icy WindEast of Artazon800 LP, 3x Snom Thread, 3x Snover Berries
TM035: Mud ShotCraft at TM Machine after beating Team Star’s Dark Crew800 LP, 3x Sandile Claw, 3x Wooper Slime
TM036: Rock TombAlfornada Cavern, South Province, Area Six1,500 LP, 3x Rockruff Rock, 3x Klawf Claw
TM037: Draining KissSouth Province, Area Four East of Alornada Gym, on river bank800 LP, 3x Igglybuff Fluff, 3x Flabébé Pollen
TM038: Flame ChargeTeam Star Fire Base reward800 LP, 3x Fletchling Feather, 3x Torkoal Coal
TM039: Low SweepCraft at TM Machine after beating Team Star’s Fire Crew3,000 LP, 3x Croagunk Poison, 3x Mankey Fur
TM040: Air CutterCenter of a small lake, West Province, Area One400 LP, 3x Combee Honey
TM041: Stored PowerSouth Province, Area Two, west of Pokemon Center, in olive field800 LP, 3x Gothita Eyelash, 3x Ralts Dust
TM042: Night ShadeSouth Province (Area Two) North, in ruins400 LP, 3x Gastly Gas, 3x Murkrow Bauble
TM043: FlingNext to the giant flower sculpture found inside Artazon.3,000 LP, 3x Sneasel Claw, 3x Happiny Dust
TM044: Dragon TailEast Province (Area One)1,500 LP, Dratini Scales, 3x Sandile Claw
TM045: VenoshockCraft at TM Machine after beating Team Star’s Fire Crew3,000 LP, 3x Toxel Sparks, 3x Salandit Gas
TM046: AvalancheNorthern part of Tagtree Thicket between West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain1,500 LP, 3x Bergmite Ice, 3x Snorunt Fur
TM047: EndureBeating Team Star base200 LP, 3x Scatterbug Powder
TM048: Volt SwitchLevincia Gym reward3,000 LP, Dedenne Fur, Shinx Fang
TM049: Sunny DayFound along the road from the northwest exit of Cortondo. Follow the road west until you head up the cliffside. You will see the TM near a rock on a cliff 3,000 LP, 3x Litleo Tuft, 3x Sunkern Leaf, 3x Torkoal Coal
TM050: Rain DanceSouth Province (Area One)3,000 LP, 3x Shellos Mucus, 3x Azurill Fur, 3x Wattrel Feather
TM051: SandstormEast Province (Area One) Watchtower3,000 LP, 3x Hippopotas Sand, 3x Silicobra Sand, 3x Sandygast Sand
TM052: SnowscapeGlaseado Mountain3,000 LP, 3x Snover Berries, 3x Delibird Parcel, 3x Snom Thread
TM053: Smart StrikeAlongside the sea wall near the Tera Toxapex3,000 LP, 3x Chewtle Claw, 3x Heracross Claw
TM054: PsyshockEast of Casseroya Lake5,000 LP, 3x Meditite Sweet, 3x Spoink Pearl, 3x Drowzee Fur
TM055: DigCascarrafa City, southeast area5,000 LP, 3x Diglett Dirt, 3x Greavard Wax, 3x Orthworm Tarnish
TM056: Bullet SeedAsado Desert3,000 LP, 3x Sunkern Leaf, 3x Hoppip Leaf
TM057: False SwipeTalk to the professor after catching at least 30 Pokémon 400 LP, 3x Kricketot Shell, 3x Chewtle Claw
TM058: Brick BreakOn the small desert island north of the North Province (Area One) in the North Paldean Sea5,000 LP, 3x Makuhita Sweat, 3x Hawlucha Down, 3x Crabrawler Shell
TM059: Zen HeadbuttFound on a cliff near the Water Gym in Cascarrafa City5,000 LP, 3x Veluza Fillet, 3x Girafarig Fur, 3x Dunsparce Scales
TM060: U-turnEdge of Glaseado Mountain close to the North Province (Area One)3,000 LP, 3x Nymble Claw, 3x Scyther Claw
TM061: Shadow ClawTagtree Thicket3,000 LP, 3x Mimikyu Scrap, 3x Komala Claw
TM062: Foul PlayTeam Star Dark Base reward3,000 LP, 3x Murkrow Bauble, 3x Sandile Claw
TM063: Psychic FangsCraft through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew10,000 LP, 5x Bruxish Tooth, 3x Basculin Fang, 3x Veluza Fillet
TM064: Bulk UpSouth Province (Area One), on the east coast3,000 LP, 3x Makuhita Sweat, 3x Axew Scales
TM065: Air SlashSouth Province (Area One)5,000 LP, 3x Noibat Fur, 3x Wingull Feather, 3x Flamigo Down
TM066: Body SlamLocated on one of the terrains at Asado Desert5,000 LP, 3x Skwovet Fur, 3x Alomomola Mucus, 3x Chewtle Claw
TM067: Fire PunchUpdated in the TM Machine once Poison crew is defeated5,000 LP, 3x Meditite Sweat, 3x Charcadet Soot
TM068: Thunder PunchUpdated in the TM Machine once Poison crew is defeated5,000 LP, 3x Toxel Sparks, 3x Meditite Sweat
TM069: Ice PunchCascarrafa5,000 LP, 3x Cubchoo Fur, 3x Meditite Sweat
TM070: Sleep TalkCascarrafa400 LP, 3x Hippopotas Sand, 3x Slowpoke Claw
TM071: Seed BombUpdated in the TM Machine once Fairy crew is defeated8,000 LP, 5x Shroomish Spores, 3x Bramblin Twig, 3x Smoliv Oil
TM072: Electro BallWest Province (Area One) Central, South of Pokemon Center5,000 LP, 3x Pachirisu Fur, 3x Voltorb Sparks, 3x Tadbulb Mucus
TM073: Drain PunchRiver island between East Province (Area Three) and East Province (Area Two)8,000 LP, 5x Croagunk Poison, 3x Mankey Fur, 3x Crabrawler Shell
TM074: ReflectMedali800 LP, 3x Drowzee Fur, 3x Flittle Down
TM075: Light ScreenNortheast of Artazon800 LP, 3x Magnemite Screw, 3x Voltorb Sparks
TM076: Rock BlastSouth Province (Area One)3,000 LP, 3x Nacli Salt, 3x Chewtle Claw
TM077: WaterfallNorth Province (Area One)8,000 LP, 5x Magikarp Scales, 3x Basculin Fang, 3x Arrokuda Scales
TM078: Dragon ClawSouth Province (Area Six) East of Alornada, middle of Casseroya Lake8,000 LP, 5x Axew Scales, 3x Noibat Fur, 3x Gible Scales
TM079: Dazzling GleamTeam Star Fairy Base reward8,000 LP, 3x Hatenna Dust, 3x Swablu Fluff, 3x Fidough Fur
TM080: MetronomeSouth Province (Area One) Watchtower400 LP, 3x Igglybuff Fluff, 3x Happiny Dust
TM081: Grass KnotWest Province (Area One)3,000 LP, 3x Cacnea Needle, 3x Shroomish Spores
TM082: Thunder WaveMesagoza (South) Pokemon League rep400 LP, 3x Mareep Wool, 3x Pawmi Fur
TM083: Poison Jab5,000 LP, 3x Shroodle Ink, 3x Seviper Fang, 3x Mareanie Spike
TM084: Stomping TantrumLevincia Pokemon League rep5,000 LP, 3x Mudbray Mud, 3x Phanpy Nail
TM085: RestBehind a bench near the pond at Los Platos400 LP, 3x Drowzee Fur
TM086: Rock SlideAvailable for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew5,000 LP, 3x Nacli Salt, 3x Rockruff Rock, 3x Bonsly Tears
TM087: TauntSocarrat Trail3,000 LP, 3x Meowth Fur, 3x Sableye Gem, 3x Sneasel Claw
TM088: Swords DanceWest Province (Area One)5,000 LP, 3x Zangoose Claw, 3x Gible Scales, 3x Scyther Claw
TM089: Body PressAvailable for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew8,000 LP, 5x Cetoddle Grease, 3x Hawlucha Down, 3x Pawniard Blade
TM090: SpikesBetween West Province (Area One) Central and Alfornada3,000 LP, 3x Pincurchin Spines, 3x Quilfish Spines
TM091: Toxic SpikesTagtree Thicket3,000 LP, 3x Mareanie Spike, 3x Pineco Husk
TM092: ImprisonLocated outside the base of Team Star’s Fighting Crew3,000 LP, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Zorua Fur
TM093: Flash CannonOn top of the elevated cliffs southwest of the South Province (Area Three) Pokemon Center8,000 LP, 3x Varoom Fume, 3x Kelfki Key, 3x Tinkatink Hair
TM094: Dark PulseNorth Province (Area Two)8,000 LP, 3x Zorua Fur, 3x Impidimp Hair, 3x Spiritomb Fragment
TM095: Leech LifeFound past the fences, under a tree near the Montenevera Gym8,000 LP, 3x Surskit Syrup, 3x Venonat Fang, 3x Kricketot Shell
TM096: Eerie ImpulsePoco Path Lighthouse400 LP, 3x Voltorb Sparks, 3x Shinx Fang
TM097: FlyFound on a cliff in West Province (Area Two)5,000 LP, 3x Squawkabilly Feather, 3x Bombirdier Feather, 3x Rufflet Feather
TM098: Skill SwapBehind the Pokemon Center in front of the entrance to Alfornada3,000 LP, 3x Girafarig Fur, 3x Flittle Down
TM099: Iron HeadNortheast section of Casseroya Lake8,000 LP, 5x Cufant Tarnish, 3x Pawniard Blade, 3x Rookidee Feather
TM100: Dragon DanceNorth Province (Area One)5,000 LP, 3x Tatsugiri Scales, 3x Gible Scales, 3x Noibat Fur
TM101: Power GemUnderneath the scaffolding in the northern part of East Province (Area Three)8,000 LP, 3x Spoink Pearl, 3x Sableye Gem, 3x Mareep Wool
TM102: Gunk ShotDefeat Team Star’s Poison leader Atticus on Starfall Street5,000 LP, 3x Grimer Toxin, 3x Croagunk Poison, 3x Varoom Fume
TM103: SubstituteCraft through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew5,000 LP, 3x Mimikyu Scrap, 3x Azurill Fur, 3x Falinks Sweat
TM104: Iron DefenseOn one of the sunken terrains near Tagtree Thicket on East Province Area Three1,500 LP, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Pineco Husk
TM105: X-ScissorSocarrat Trail5,000 LP, 3x Fomantis Leaf, 3x Tarountula Thread, 3x Kricketot Shell
TM106: Drill RunEast Province (Area Three)8,000 LP, 5x Pineco Husk, 3x Dunsparce Scales, 3x Arrokuda Scales
TM107: Will-O-WispOn top of the elevated platform north of Levincia in East Province (Area Three)3,000 LP, 3x Salandit Gas, 3x Shuppet Scrap
TM108:  CrunchUpdated in the TM Machine once Fairy crew is defeated8,000 LP, 5x Maschiff Fang, 3x Bruxish Tooth, 3x Yungoos Fur
TM109: TrickAvailable for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew5,000 LP, 3x Shuppet Scrap, 3x Sableye Gem, 3x Sinistea Chip
TM110: LiquidationCraft through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew10,000 LP, 5x Arrokuda Scales, 3x Wiglett Sand, 3x Buizel Fur
TM111: Giga DrainFound outside Cascarrafa City, East Section8,000 LP, 5x Capsakid Seed, 3x Hoppip Leaf, 3x Skiddo Leaf
TM112: Aura SphereDalizapa Passage8,000 LP, 5x Ralts Dust, 3x Riolu Fur, 3x Charcadet Soot
TM113: TailwindWest Province (Area 1) on river5,000 LP, 3x Rufflet Feather, 3x Rookidee Feather, 3x Bombirdier Feather
TM114: Shadow BallReward for clearing the Montenevera Gym.8,000 LP, 5x Gastly Gas, 3x Sandygast Sand, 3x Sinistea Chip
TM115: Dragon PulseWest Province (Area 2)8,000 LP, 5x Goomy Goo, 3x Swablu Fluff, 3x Tatsugiri Scales
TM116: Stealth RockFound on a cliff in Dalizapa Passage, West Section5,000 LP, 3x Rolycoly Coal, 3x Rockruff Rock
TM117: Hyper VoiceWest of Montenevera8,000 LP, 5x Litleo Tuft, 3x Tandemaus Fur, 3x Skwovet Fur
TM118: Heat WaveWest Province (Area 2)10,000 LP, 5x Growlithe Fur, 3x Torkoal Coal, 3x Larvesta Fur
TM119: Energy BallNorth Province (Area 1)10,000 LP, 5x Deerling Hair, 3x Applin Juice, 3x Bramblin Twig
TM120: PsychicAlfornada Gym Reward10,000 LP, 5x Rellor Mud, 3x Indeedee Fur, 3x Ralts Dust
TM121: Heavy SlamNear one of the tents in Team Star Fighting – Caph Squad Base5,000 LP, 3x Cufant Tarnish, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Dondozo Whisker
TM122: EncoreOutside of Mesagoza, southwest section3,000 LP, 3x Hawlucha Down, 3x Slakoth Fur
TM123:SurfSouth Paldean Sea10,000 LP, 5x Finneon Scales, 3x Finizen Mucus, 3x Wiglett Sand
TM124:Ice SpinnerGlaseado Gym reward8,000 LP, 5x Cetoddle Grease, 3x Bergmite Ice, 3x Frigibax Scales
TM125: FlamethrowerNorth of Tagtree Thicket10,000 LP, 5x Litleo Tuft, 3x Houndour Fang, 3x Numel Lava
TM126: ThunderboltNext to a wall east of Port Marinada10,000 LP, 5x Pachirisu Fur, 3x Tadbulb Mucus, 3x Pichu Fur
TM127: Play RoughWest Province (Area 6)10,000 LP, 5x Fidough Fur, 3x Tandemaus Fur, 3x Tinkatink Hair
TM128: AmnesiaIn a cave underground on North Province Area Two1,500 LP, 3x Slowpoke Claw, 3x Slakoth Fur
TM129: Calm MindNext to a pond on a sunken area found in South Province Area Three, west of Mesagoza3,000 LP, 3x Stantler Hair, 3x Indeedee Fur
TM130: Helping HandSouth Province (Area Three), on a cliff. Requires Koraidon’s/Miraidon’s High Jump ability to reach it400 LP, 1x Eevee Fur
TM131: Pollen PuffEast of North Province (Area Three)10,000 LP, 5x Rellor Mud, 3x Petilil Leaf, 3x Kricketot Shell
TM132: Baton PassBehind the Pokemon League Building3,000 LP, 3x Girafarig Fur, 3x Eevee Fur
TM133: Earth PowerAvailable for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew10,000 LP, 5x Silicobra Sand, 3x Shellos Mucus, 3x Barboach Slime
TM134: ReversalSocarrat Trail3,000 LP, 3x Falinks Sweat, 3x Heracross Claw, 3x Mankey Fur
TM135: Ice BeamAvailable for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew10,000 LP, 5x Cryogonal Ice, 3x Shellder Pearl, 3x Delibird Parcel
TM136: Electric TerrainSouth Province (Area Three)3,000 LP, 3x Pincurchin Spines, 3x Tadbulb Mucus, 3x Pawmi Fur
TM137: Grassy TerrainWest Province (Area Two)3,000 LP, 3x Flabébé Pollen, 3x Sunkern Leaf, 3x Fomantis Leaf
TM138: Psychic TerrainEast Province (Area Three)3,000 LP, 3x Slowpoke Claw, 3x Indeedee Fur, 3x Drowzee Fur
TM139: Misty TerrainFound on Tagtree Thicket, east section3,000 LP, 3x Klefki Key, 3x Igglybuff Fluff, 3x Flabébé Pollen
TM140: Nasty PlotLocated in Mesagoza – Staff Room: Talk to Ms. Raifort after completing all history lessons and catching all four Treasures of Ruins5,000 LP, 3x Meowth Fur, 3x Spiritomb Fragment, 3x Tatsugiri Scales
TM141: Fire BlastNorth Province (Area Two)12,000 LP, 5x Numel Lava, 3x Sandalit Gas, 3x Torkoal Coal
TM142: Hydro PumpRewarded by the Battle League Rep after defeating seven Trainers in Casseroya Lake12,0000 LP, 5x Finizen Mucus, 3x Finneon Scales, 3x Luvdisc Scales
TM143: BlizzardRewarded by the Battle League Rep at the Pokemon Center after defeating 10 Trainers on Glaseado Mountain12,000 LP, 5x Snorunt Fur, 3x Snover Berries, 3x Cryogonal Ice
TM144: Fire PledgeEast Paldean Sea island8,000 LP, 3x Salandit Gas, 3x Numel Lava, 3x Capsakid Seed
TM145: Water PledgeFound at the largest of the two islands east of East Province (Area Two)8,000 LP, 3x Luvdisc Scales, 3x Alomomola Mucus, 3x Shellder Pearl
TM146:Grass PledgeFound at the largest of the two islands east of East Province (Area Two)8,000 LP, 3x Applin Juice, Toedscool Flaps, 3x Deerling Hair
TM147: Wild ChargeAvailable for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew10,000 LP, 5x Shinx Fang, 3x Pichu Fur, 3x Tynamo Slime
TM148: Sludge BombNorth Province (Area Two)10,000 LP, 5x Croagunk Poison, 3x Grimer Toxin, 3x Foongus Spore
TM149: EarthquakeRewarded by the Battle League Rep at the Pokemon Center after defeating five Trainers in Asado Desert12,000 LP, 5x Phanpy Nail, 3x Diglett Dirt, 3x Barboach Slime
TM150: Stone EdgeRewarded by the Battle League Rep at the Pokemon Center after defeating six Trainers in North Province Area One
TM151: Phantom ForceAsado Desert10,000 LP, 5x Sinistea Chip, 3x Shuppet Scrap, 3x Greavard Wax
TM152: Giga ImpactEast Paldean Sea island14,000 LP, 8x Tauros Hair, 5x Zangoose Claw, 3x Slakoth Fur
TM153: Blast BurnNortheast cave in Glaseado Mountain14,000 LP, 8x Houndour Fang, 5x Charcadet Soot, 3x Growlithe Fur
TM154: Hydro CannonNortheast cave in Glaseado Mountain14,000 LP, 8x Qwilfish Spines, 5x Dondozo Whisker, 3x Luvdisc
TM155: Frenzy PlantNortheast cave in Glaseado Mountain14,000 LP, 8x Tropius Leaf, 5x Skiddo Leaf, 3x Cacnea Needle
TM156: OutrageBattle League Rep reward, Area Two12,000 LP, 5x Axew Scales, 3x Dratini Scales, 3x Frigibax Scales
TM157: OverheatRuins in North Province, Area Three12,000 LP, 5x Litleto Tuft, 3x Numel Lava, 3x Capsakid Seed
TM158: Focus BlastAlfornada Town12,000 LP, 5x Flamigo Down, 3x Meditite Sweat, 3x Impidimp Hair
TM159: Leaf StormPokemon Center near Team Star Fairy Crew’s Base (Ruchbah Squad) in North Province (Area Three)12,000 LP, 3x Tropius Leaf, 5x Bounsweet Sweat, 3x Toedscruel Flaps
TM160: HurricaneCasseroya Lake Watchtower (South)12,000 LP, 5x Swablu Fluff, 3x Oricorio Feather, 3x Wingull Feather
TM161: Trick RoomNorthern section of Levinvia City5,000 LP, 3x Hatenna Dust, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Gothita Eyelash
TM162: Bug BuzzCraft in TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew10,000 LP, 5x Kricketot Shell, 3x Combee Honey, 3x Venonat Fang
TM163: Hyper BeamEast Paldean Sea island, Porto Marinada lighthouse14,000 LP, 8x Dratini Scales, 5x Goomy Goo, 3x Tauros Hair
TM164: Brave BirdSocarrat Trail12,000 LP, 5x Starly Feather, 3x Rufflet Feather, 3x Rookidee Feather
TM165: Flare BlitzSoutheast of Medali, West Province Area Three12,000 LP, 5x Growlithe Fur, 3x Fletchling Feather, 3x Charcadet Soot
TM166: ThunderOn top of a watchtower north of Alfornada12,000 LP, 5x Dedenne Fur, 3x Pichu Fur, 3x Tynamo Slime
TM167: Close CombatTeam Star Fighting Base reward12,000 LP, 5x Riolu Fur, 3x Crawbrawler Shell, 3x Makuhita Sweat
TM168: Solar BeamEast Province (Area Three), near coastline12,000 LP, 5x Bounsweet Sweat, 3x Tropius Leaf, 3x Foongus Spores
TM169: Draco MeteorStarfall Storyline completion reward14,000 LP, 8x Goomy Goo, 5x Frigibax Scales, 3x Applin Juice
TM170: Steel BeamArea Zero Research Station Three14,000 LP 8x Magnemite Screw, 5x Orthworm Tarnish, 3x Cufant Tarnish
TM171: Tera BlastAfter Medali Gym battle and Nemona fight8,000 LP, 8x Glimmet Crystal