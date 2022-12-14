How to craft every TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TMs have always been an integral part of every Pokémon mainline series game, and even though the TM system has been reworked ever so often, it has continued to stick with the games.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are a whopping 171 TMs to acquire.

Unlocking these TMs mainly consists of finding them in the overworld, after which you can craft as many copies of them as you like provided you have the materials required, or by unlocking a TM’s recipe, the most common way being taking down Team Star’s various bases.

In this guide, we will be listing every TM in the game, where to find them, and how to craft them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

List of all TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, their locations, and crafting resources

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company