How to craft every TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TMs have always been an integral part of every Pokémon mainline series game, and even though the TM system has been reworked ever so often, it has continued to stick with the games.
In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are a whopping 171 TMs to acquire.
Unlocking these TMs mainly consists of finding them in the overworld, after which you can craft as many copies of them as you like provided you have the materials required, or by unlocking a TM’s recipe, the most common way being taking down Team Star’s various bases.
In this guide, we will be listing every TM in the game, where to find them, and how to craft them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
List of all TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, their locations, and crafting resources
|TM
|Location
|Crafting Resources
|TM001: Take Down
|South Province, Area Five
|400 LP, 3x Lechonk Hair, 3x Yungoos Fur
|TM002: Charm
|Under a tree southwest of the Artazon (West) Pokemon Center in South Province, Area Three
|400 LP, 3x Azurill Fur, 3x Teddiursa Claw
|TM003: Fake Tears
|South of Cortondo, South Province, Area Two
|400 LP, 3x Bonsly Tears, 3x Teddiursa Claw
|TM004: Agility
|Near a cliff west of Mesagoza in South Province (Area Two)
|800 LP, 3x Fletchling Feather, 3x Oricorio Feather
|TM005: Mud-Slap
|South Province (Area Two), northern area
|200 LP, 3x Wooper Slime
|TM006: Scary Face
|West Province (Area One) Central, South of Pokemon Center
|400 LP, 3x Stantler Hair, 3x Sandile Claw
|TM007: Protect
|Alfornada Cavern
|400 LP, 3x Lechon Hair, 3x Scatterbug Powder
|TM008: Fire Fang
|West Province (Area One)
|800 LP, 3x Houndour Fang
|TM009: Thunder Fang
|West Province (Area Three), edge of Glaseado Mountain
|800 LP, 3x Shinx Fang
|TM010: Ice Fang
|On top of a cliff in the middle section of South Province, Area Three
|800 LP, 3x Cubchoo Fur
|TM011: Water Pulse
|Socarrat Trail
|1,500 LP, 3x Buizel Fur, 3x Magikarp Scales
|TM012: Low Kick
|South Province (Area Two)
|400 LP, 3x Mankey Fur
|TM013: Acid Spray
|South Province (Area One)
|800 LP, 3x Toxel Sparks, 3x Wooper Slime
|TM014: Acrobatics
|Craft through TM Machine after beating Team Star’s Fire Crew
|3,000 LP, 3x Wattrel Feather, 3x Bombirdier Feather
|TM015: Struggle Bug
|Levincia
|400 LP, 3x Tarountula Thread
|TM016: Psybeam
|Beside a tree outside the Great Crater of Paldea
|800 LP, 3x Psyduck Down
|TM017: Endure
|West Province (Area One) Central, Southeast of Pokemon Center
|400 LP, 3x Gastly Gas, 3x Mareep Wool
|TM018: Thief
|West Province (Area One) Southwest of Pokemon Center
|3,000 LP, 3x Houndour Fang, 3x Shroodle Ink
|TM019: Disarming Voice
|Near a wall northwest of South Province, Area Two
|200 LP, 3x Ralts Dust
|TM020: Trailblaze
|Artazon Gym reward
|800 LP, 3x Petilil Leaf, 3x Hoppip Leaf
|TM021: Pounce
|Cortando Gym reward
|800 LP, 3x Nymble Claw, 3x Tarountula Thread
|TM022: Chilling Water
|Cascarrafa Gym reward
|3,000 LP, 3x Psyduck Down, 3x Surskit Syrup
|TM023: Charge Beam
|West Province (Area One)
|800 LP, 3x Mareep Wool, 3x Dedenne Fur
|TM024: Fire Spin
|Near a tree in Dalizapa Passage
|800 LP, 3x Gorwlithe Fur, 3x Torkoal Coal
|TM025: Facade
|Medali Gym reward
|5,000 LP, 3x Komala Claw, 3x Tinkatink Hair, 3x Stantler Hair
|TM026: Poison Tail
|Center area of Dalizapa Passage
|800 LP, 3x Seviper Fang, 3x Shroodle Ink
|TM027: Aerial Ace
|Cortando East Pokemon League rep
|800 LP, 3x Starly Feather, 3x Fletchling Feather
|TM028: Bulldoze
|Socarrat Trail
|1,500 LP, 3x Mudbray Mud, 3x Sandygast Sand
|TM029: Hex
|North Province (Area One)
|3,000 LP, 3x Mimikyu Scrap, 3x Greavard Wax
|TM030: Snarl
|West Province (Area Six)
|800 LP, 3x Maschiff Fang, 3x Squawkabilly Feather
|TM031: Metal Claw
|West Province (Area One)
|400 LP, 3x Teddiursa Claw
|TM032: Swift
|South Province (Area One)
|200 LP, 3x Fletchling Feather
|TM033: Magical Leaf
|South Province (Area One)
|1,500 LP, Smoliv Oil, 3x Petitil Leaf
|TM034: Icy Wind
|East of Artazon
|800 LP, 3x Snom Thread, 3x Snover Berries
|TM035: Mud Shot
|Craft at TM Machine after beating Team Star’s Dark Crew
|800 LP, 3x Sandile Claw, 3x Wooper Slime
|TM036: Rock Tomb
|Alfornada Cavern, South Province, Area Six
|1,500 LP, 3x Rockruff Rock, 3x Klawf Claw
|TM037: Draining Kiss
|South Province, Area Four East of Alornada Gym, on river bank
|800 LP, 3x Igglybuff Fluff, 3x Flabébé Pollen
|TM038: Flame Charge
|Team Star Fire Base reward
|800 LP, 3x Fletchling Feather, 3x Torkoal Coal
|TM039: Low Sweep
|Craft at TM Machine after beating Team Star’s Fire Crew
|3,000 LP, 3x Croagunk Poison, 3x Mankey Fur
|TM040: Air Cutter
|Center of a small lake, West Province, Area One
|400 LP, 3x Combee Honey
|TM041: Stored Power
|South Province, Area Two, west of Pokemon Center, in olive field
|800 LP, 3x Gothita Eyelash, 3x Ralts Dust
|TM042: Night Shade
|South Province (Area Two) North, in ruins
|400 LP, 3x Gastly Gas, 3x Murkrow Bauble
|TM043: Fling
|Next to the giant flower sculpture found inside Artazon.
|3,000 LP, 3x Sneasel Claw, 3x Happiny Dust
|TM044: Dragon Tail
|East Province (Area One)
|1,500 LP, Dratini Scales, 3x Sandile Claw
|TM045: Venoshock
|Craft at TM Machine after beating Team Star’s Fire Crew
|3,000 LP, 3x Toxel Sparks, 3x Salandit Gas
|TM046: Avalanche
|Northern part of Tagtree Thicket between West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain
|1,500 LP, 3x Bergmite Ice, 3x Snorunt Fur
|TM047: Endure
|Beating Team Star base
|200 LP, 3x Scatterbug Powder
|TM048: Volt Switch
|Levincia Gym reward
|3,000 LP, Dedenne Fur, Shinx Fang
|TM049: Sunny Day
|Found along the road from the northwest exit of Cortondo. Follow the road west until you head up the cliffside. You will see the TM near a rock on a cliff
|3,000 LP, 3x Litleo Tuft, 3x Sunkern Leaf, 3x Torkoal Coal
|TM050: Rain Dance
|South Province (Area One)
|3,000 LP, 3x Shellos Mucus, 3x Azurill Fur, 3x Wattrel Feather
|TM051: Sandstorm
|East Province (Area One) Watchtower
|3,000 LP, 3x Hippopotas Sand, 3x Silicobra Sand, 3x Sandygast Sand
|TM052: Snowscape
|Glaseado Mountain
|3,000 LP, 3x Snover Berries, 3x Delibird Parcel, 3x Snom Thread
|TM053: Smart Strike
|Alongside the sea wall near the Tera Toxapex
|3,000 LP, 3x Chewtle Claw, 3x Heracross Claw
|TM054: Psyshock
|East of Casseroya Lake
|5,000 LP, 3x Meditite Sweet, 3x Spoink Pearl, 3x Drowzee Fur
|TM055: Dig
|Cascarrafa City, southeast area
|5,000 LP, 3x Diglett Dirt, 3x Greavard Wax, 3x Orthworm Tarnish
|TM056: Bullet Seed
|Asado Desert
|3,000 LP, 3x Sunkern Leaf, 3x Hoppip Leaf
|TM057: False Swipe
|Talk to the professor after catching at least 30 Pokémon
|400 LP, 3x Kricketot Shell, 3x Chewtle Claw
|TM058: Brick Break
|On the small desert island north of the North Province (Area One) in the North Paldean Sea
|5,000 LP, 3x Makuhita Sweat, 3x Hawlucha Down, 3x Crabrawler Shell
|TM059: Zen Headbutt
|Found on a cliff near the Water Gym in Cascarrafa City
|5,000 LP, 3x Veluza Fillet, 3x Girafarig Fur, 3x Dunsparce Scales
|TM060: U-turn
|Edge of Glaseado Mountain close to the North Province (Area One)
|3,000 LP, 3x Nymble Claw, 3x Scyther Claw
|TM061: Shadow Claw
|Tagtree Thicket
|3,000 LP, 3x Mimikyu Scrap, 3x Komala Claw
|TM062: Foul Play
|Team Star Dark Base reward
|3,000 LP, 3x Murkrow Bauble, 3x Sandile Claw
|TM063: Psychic Fangs
|Craft through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|10,000 LP, 5x Bruxish Tooth, 3x Basculin Fang, 3x Veluza Fillet
|TM064: Bulk Up
|South Province (Area One), on the east coast
|3,000 LP, 3x Makuhita Sweat, 3x Axew Scales
|TM065: Air Slash
|South Province (Area One)
|5,000 LP, 3x Noibat Fur, 3x Wingull Feather, 3x Flamigo Down
|TM066: Body Slam
|Located on one of the terrains at Asado Desert
|5,000 LP, 3x Skwovet Fur, 3x Alomomola Mucus, 3x Chewtle Claw
|TM067: Fire Punch
|Updated in the TM Machine once Poison crew is defeated
|5,000 LP, 3x Meditite Sweat, 3x Charcadet Soot
|TM068: Thunder Punch
|Updated in the TM Machine once Poison crew is defeated
|5,000 LP, 3x Toxel Sparks, 3x Meditite Sweat
|TM069: Ice Punch
|Cascarrafa
|5,000 LP, 3x Cubchoo Fur, 3x Meditite Sweat
|TM070: Sleep Talk
|Cascarrafa
|400 LP, 3x Hippopotas Sand, 3x Slowpoke Claw
|TM071: Seed Bomb
|Updated in the TM Machine once Fairy crew is defeated
|8,000 LP, 5x Shroomish Spores, 3x Bramblin Twig, 3x Smoliv Oil
|TM072: Electro Ball
|West Province (Area One) Central, South of Pokemon Center
|5,000 LP, 3x Pachirisu Fur, 3x Voltorb Sparks, 3x Tadbulb Mucus
|TM073: Drain Punch
|River island between East Province (Area Three) and East Province (Area Two)
|8,000 LP, 5x Croagunk Poison, 3x Mankey Fur, 3x Crabrawler Shell
|TM074: Reflect
|Medali
|800 LP, 3x Drowzee Fur, 3x Flittle Down
|TM075: Light Screen
|Northeast of Artazon
|800 LP, 3x Magnemite Screw, 3x Voltorb Sparks
|TM076: Rock Blast
|South Province (Area One)
|3,000 LP, 3x Nacli Salt, 3x Chewtle Claw
|TM077: Waterfall
|North Province (Area One)
|8,000 LP, 5x Magikarp Scales, 3x Basculin Fang, 3x Arrokuda Scales
|TM078: Dragon Claw
|South Province (Area Six) East of Alornada, middle of Casseroya Lake
|8,000 LP, 5x Axew Scales, 3x Noibat Fur, 3x Gible Scales
|TM079: Dazzling Gleam
|Team Star Fairy Base reward
|8,000 LP, 3x Hatenna Dust, 3x Swablu Fluff, 3x Fidough Fur
|TM080: Metronome
|South Province (Area One) Watchtower
|400 LP, 3x Igglybuff Fluff, 3x Happiny Dust
|TM081: Grass Knot
|West Province (Area One)
|3,000 LP, 3x Cacnea Needle, 3x Shroomish Spores
|TM082: Thunder Wave
|Mesagoza (South) Pokemon League rep
|400 LP, 3x Mareep Wool, 3x Pawmi Fur
|TM083: Poison Jab
|5,000 LP, 3x Shroodle Ink, 3x Seviper Fang, 3x Mareanie Spike
|TM084: Stomping Tantrum
|Levincia Pokemon League rep
|5,000 LP, 3x Mudbray Mud, 3x Phanpy Nail
|TM085: Rest
|Behind a bench near the pond at Los Platos
|400 LP, 3x Drowzee Fur
|TM086: Rock Slide
|Available for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|5,000 LP, 3x Nacli Salt, 3x Rockruff Rock, 3x Bonsly Tears
|TM087: Taunt
|Socarrat Trail
|3,000 LP, 3x Meowth Fur, 3x Sableye Gem, 3x Sneasel Claw
|TM088: Swords Dance
|West Province (Area One)
|5,000 LP, 3x Zangoose Claw, 3x Gible Scales, 3x Scyther Claw
|TM089: Body Press
|Available for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|8,000 LP, 5x Cetoddle Grease, 3x Hawlucha Down, 3x Pawniard Blade
|TM090: Spikes
|Between West Province (Area One) Central and Alfornada
|3,000 LP, 3x Pincurchin Spines, 3x Quilfish Spines
|TM091: Toxic Spikes
|Tagtree Thicket
|3,000 LP, 3x Mareanie Spike, 3x Pineco Husk
|TM092: Imprison
|Located outside the base of Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|3,000 LP, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Zorua Fur
|TM093: Flash Cannon
|On top of the elevated cliffs southwest of the South Province (Area Three) Pokemon Center
|8,000 LP, 3x Varoom Fume, 3x Kelfki Key, 3x Tinkatink Hair
|TM094: Dark Pulse
|North Province (Area Two)
|8,000 LP, 3x Zorua Fur, 3x Impidimp Hair, 3x Spiritomb Fragment
|TM095: Leech Life
|Found past the fences, under a tree near the Montenevera Gym
|8,000 LP, 3x Surskit Syrup, 3x Venonat Fang, 3x Kricketot Shell
|TM096: Eerie Impulse
|Poco Path Lighthouse
|400 LP, 3x Voltorb Sparks, 3x Shinx Fang
|TM097: Fly
|Found on a cliff in West Province (Area Two)
|5,000 LP, 3x Squawkabilly Feather, 3x Bombirdier Feather, 3x Rufflet Feather
|TM098: Skill Swap
|Behind the Pokemon Center in front of the entrance to Alfornada
|3,000 LP, 3x Girafarig Fur, 3x Flittle Down
|TM099: Iron Head
|Northeast section of Casseroya Lake
|8,000 LP, 5x Cufant Tarnish, 3x Pawniard Blade, 3x Rookidee Feather
|TM100: Dragon Dance
|North Province (Area One)
|5,000 LP, 3x Tatsugiri Scales, 3x Gible Scales, 3x Noibat Fur
|TM101: Power Gem
|Underneath the scaffolding in the northern part of East Province (Area Three)
|8,000 LP, 3x Spoink Pearl, 3x Sableye Gem, 3x Mareep Wool
|TM102: Gunk Shot
|Defeat Team Star’s Poison leader Atticus on Starfall Street
|5,000 LP, 3x Grimer Toxin, 3x Croagunk Poison, 3x Varoom Fume
|TM103: Substitute
|Craft through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|5,000 LP, 3x Mimikyu Scrap, 3x Azurill Fur, 3x Falinks Sweat
|TM104: Iron Defense
|On one of the sunken terrains near Tagtree Thicket on East Province Area Three
|1,500 LP, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Pineco Husk
|TM105: X-Scissor
|Socarrat Trail
|5,000 LP, 3x Fomantis Leaf, 3x Tarountula Thread, 3x Kricketot Shell
|TM106: Drill Run
|East Province (Area Three)
|8,000 LP, 5x Pineco Husk, 3x Dunsparce Scales, 3x Arrokuda Scales
|TM107: Will-O-Wisp
|On top of the elevated platform north of Levincia in East Province (Area Three)
|3,000 LP, 3x Salandit Gas, 3x Shuppet Scrap
|TM108: Crunch
|Updated in the TM Machine once Fairy crew is defeated
|8,000 LP, 5x Maschiff Fang, 3x Bruxish Tooth, 3x Yungoos Fur
|TM109: Trick
|Available for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|5,000 LP, 3x Shuppet Scrap, 3x Sableye Gem, 3x Sinistea Chip
|TM110: Liquidation
|Craft through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|10,000 LP, 5x Arrokuda Scales, 3x Wiglett Sand, 3x Buizel Fur
|TM111: Giga Drain
|Found outside Cascarrafa City, East Section
|8,000 LP, 5x Capsakid Seed, 3x Hoppip Leaf, 3x Skiddo Leaf
|TM112: Aura Sphere
|Dalizapa Passage
|8,000 LP, 5x Ralts Dust, 3x Riolu Fur, 3x Charcadet Soot
|TM113: Tailwind
|West Province (Area 1) on river
|5,000 LP, 3x Rufflet Feather, 3x Rookidee Feather, 3x Bombirdier Feather
|TM114: Shadow Ball
|Reward for clearing the Montenevera Gym.
|8,000 LP, 5x Gastly Gas, 3x Sandygast Sand, 3x Sinistea Chip
|TM115: Dragon Pulse
|West Province (Area 2)
|8,000 LP, 5x Goomy Goo, 3x Swablu Fluff, 3x Tatsugiri Scales
|TM116: Stealth Rock
|Found on a cliff in Dalizapa Passage, West Section
|5,000 LP, 3x Rolycoly Coal, 3x Rockruff Rock
|TM117: Hyper Voice
|West of Montenevera
|8,000 LP, 5x Litleo Tuft, 3x Tandemaus Fur, 3x Skwovet Fur
|TM118: Heat Wave
|West Province (Area 2)
|10,000 LP, 5x Growlithe Fur, 3x Torkoal Coal, 3x Larvesta Fur
|TM119: Energy Ball
|North Province (Area 1)
|10,000 LP, 5x Deerling Hair, 3x Applin Juice, 3x Bramblin Twig
|TM120: Psychic
|Alfornada Gym Reward
|10,000 LP, 5x Rellor Mud, 3x Indeedee Fur, 3x Ralts Dust
|TM121: Heavy Slam
|Near one of the tents in Team Star Fighting – Caph Squad Base
|5,000 LP, 3x Cufant Tarnish, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Dondozo Whisker
|TM122: Encore
|Outside of Mesagoza, southwest section
|3,000 LP, 3x Hawlucha Down, 3x Slakoth Fur
|TM123:Surf
|South Paldean Sea
|10,000 LP, 5x Finneon Scales, 3x Finizen Mucus, 3x Wiglett Sand
|TM124:Ice Spinner
|Glaseado Gym reward
|8,000 LP, 5x Cetoddle Grease, 3x Bergmite Ice, 3x Frigibax Scales
|TM125: Flamethrower
|North of Tagtree Thicket
|10,000 LP, 5x Litleo Tuft, 3x Houndour Fang, 3x Numel Lava
|TM126: Thunderbolt
|Next to a wall east of Port Marinada
|10,000 LP, 5x Pachirisu Fur, 3x Tadbulb Mucus, 3x Pichu Fur
|TM127: Play Rough
|West Province (Area 6)
|10,000 LP, 5x Fidough Fur, 3x Tandemaus Fur, 3x Tinkatink Hair
|TM128: Amnesia
|In a cave underground on North Province Area Two
|1,500 LP, 3x Slowpoke Claw, 3x Slakoth Fur
|TM129: Calm Mind
|Next to a pond on a sunken area found in South Province Area Three, west of Mesagoza
|3,000 LP, 3x Stantler Hair, 3x Indeedee Fur
|TM130: Helping Hand
|South Province (Area Three), on a cliff. Requires Koraidon’s/Miraidon’s High Jump ability to reach it
|400 LP, 1x Eevee Fur
|TM131: Pollen Puff
|East of North Province (Area Three)
|10,000 LP, 5x Rellor Mud, 3x Petilil Leaf, 3x Kricketot Shell
|TM132: Baton Pass
|Behind the Pokemon League Building
|3,000 LP, 3x Girafarig Fur, 3x Eevee Fur
|TM133: Earth Power
|Available for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|10,000 LP, 5x Silicobra Sand, 3x Shellos Mucus, 3x Barboach Slime
|TM134: Reversal
|Socarrat Trail
|3,000 LP, 3x Falinks Sweat, 3x Heracross Claw, 3x Mankey Fur
|TM135: Ice Beam
|Available for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|10,000 LP, 5x Cryogonal Ice, 3x Shellder Pearl, 3x Delibird Parcel
|TM136: Electric Terrain
|South Province (Area Three)
|3,000 LP, 3x Pincurchin Spines, 3x Tadbulb Mucus, 3x Pawmi Fur
|TM137: Grassy Terrain
|West Province (Area Two)
|3,000 LP, 3x Flabébé Pollen, 3x Sunkern Leaf, 3x Fomantis Leaf
|TM138: Psychic Terrain
|East Province (Area Three)
|3,000 LP, 3x Slowpoke Claw, 3x Indeedee Fur, 3x Drowzee Fur
|TM139: Misty Terrain
|Found on Tagtree Thicket, east section
|3,000 LP, 3x Klefki Key, 3x Igglybuff Fluff, 3x Flabébé Pollen
|TM140: Nasty Plot
|Located in Mesagoza – Staff Room: Talk to Ms. Raifort after completing all history lessons and catching all four Treasures of Ruins
|5,000 LP, 3x Meowth Fur, 3x Spiritomb Fragment, 3x Tatsugiri Scales
|TM141: Fire Blast
|North Province (Area Two)
|12,000 LP, 5x Numel Lava, 3x Sandalit Gas, 3x Torkoal Coal
|TM142: Hydro Pump
|Rewarded by the Battle League Rep after defeating seven Trainers in Casseroya Lake
|12,0000 LP, 5x Finizen Mucus, 3x Finneon Scales, 3x Luvdisc Scales
|TM143: Blizzard
|Rewarded by the Battle League Rep at the Pokemon Center after defeating 10 Trainers on Glaseado Mountain
|12,000 LP, 5x Snorunt Fur, 3x Snover Berries, 3x Cryogonal Ice
|TM144: Fire Pledge
|East Paldean Sea island
|8,000 LP, 3x Salandit Gas, 3x Numel Lava, 3x Capsakid Seed
|TM145: Water Pledge
|Found at the largest of the two islands east of East Province (Area Two)
|8,000 LP, 3x Luvdisc Scales, 3x Alomomola Mucus, 3x Shellder Pearl
|TM146:Grass Pledge
|Found at the largest of the two islands east of East Province (Area Two)
|8,000 LP, 3x Applin Juice, Toedscool Flaps, 3x Deerling Hair
|TM147: Wild Charge
|Available for Crafting through TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|10,000 LP, 5x Shinx Fang, 3x Pichu Fur, 3x Tynamo Slime
|TM148: Sludge Bomb
|North Province (Area Two)
|10,000 LP, 5x Croagunk Poison, 3x Grimer Toxin, 3x Foongus Spore
|TM149: Earthquake
|Rewarded by the Battle League Rep at the Pokemon Center after defeating five Trainers in Asado Desert
|12,000 LP, 5x Phanpy Nail, 3x Diglett Dirt, 3x Barboach Slime
|TM150: Stone Edge
|Rewarded by the Battle League Rep at the Pokemon Center after defeating six Trainers in North Province Area One
|TM151: Phantom Force
|Asado Desert
|10,000 LP, 5x Sinistea Chip, 3x Shuppet Scrap, 3x Greavard Wax
|TM152: Giga Impact
|East Paldean Sea island
|14,000 LP, 8x Tauros Hair, 5x Zangoose Claw, 3x Slakoth Fur
|TM153: Blast Burn
|Northeast cave in Glaseado Mountain
|14,000 LP, 8x Houndour Fang, 5x Charcadet Soot, 3x Growlithe Fur
|TM154: Hydro Cannon
|Northeast cave in Glaseado Mountain
|14,000 LP, 8x Qwilfish Spines, 5x Dondozo Whisker, 3x Luvdisc
|TM155: Frenzy Plant
|Northeast cave in Glaseado Mountain
|14,000 LP, 8x Tropius Leaf, 5x Skiddo Leaf, 3x Cacnea Needle
|TM156: Outrage
|Battle League Rep reward, Area Two
|12,000 LP, 5x Axew Scales, 3x Dratini Scales, 3x Frigibax Scales
|TM157: Overheat
|Ruins in North Province, Area Three
|12,000 LP, 5x Litleto Tuft, 3x Numel Lava, 3x Capsakid Seed
|TM158: Focus Blast
|Alfornada Town
|12,000 LP, 5x Flamigo Down, 3x Meditite Sweat, 3x Impidimp Hair
|TM159: Leaf Storm
|Pokemon Center near Team Star Fairy Crew’s Base (Ruchbah Squad) in North Province (Area Three)
|12,000 LP, 3x Tropius Leaf, 5x Bounsweet Sweat, 3x Toedscruel Flaps
|TM160: Hurricane
|Casseroya Lake Watchtower (South)
|12,000 LP, 5x Swablu Fluff, 3x Oricorio Feather, 3x Wingull Feather
|TM161: Trick Room
|Northern section of Levinvia City
|5,000 LP, 3x Hatenna Dust, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Gothita Eyelash
|TM162: Bug Buzz
|Craft in TM Machine after defeating Team Star’s Fighting Crew
|10,000 LP, 5x Kricketot Shell, 3x Combee Honey, 3x Venonat Fang
|TM163: Hyper Beam
|East Paldean Sea island, Porto Marinada lighthouse
|14,000 LP, 8x Dratini Scales, 5x Goomy Goo, 3x Tauros Hair
|TM164: Brave Bird
|Socarrat Trail
|12,000 LP, 5x Starly Feather, 3x Rufflet Feather, 3x Rookidee Feather
|TM165: Flare Blitz
|Southeast of Medali, West Province Area Three
|12,000 LP, 5x Growlithe Fur, 3x Fletchling Feather, 3x Charcadet Soot
|TM166: Thunder
|On top of a watchtower north of Alfornada
|12,000 LP, 5x Dedenne Fur, 3x Pichu Fur, 3x Tynamo Slime
|TM167: Close Combat
|Team Star Fighting Base reward
|12,000 LP, 5x Riolu Fur, 3x Crawbrawler Shell, 3x Makuhita Sweat
|TM168: Solar Beam
|East Province (Area Three), near coastline
|12,000 LP, 5x Bounsweet Sweat, 3x Tropius Leaf, 3x Foongus Spores
|TM169: Draco Meteor
|Starfall Storyline completion reward
|14,000 LP, 8x Goomy Goo, 5x Frigibax Scales, 3x Applin Juice
|TM170: Steel Beam
|Area Zero Research Station Three
|14,000 LP 8x Magnemite Screw, 5x Orthworm Tarnish, 3x Cufant Tarnish
|TM171: Tera Blast
|After Medali Gym battle and Nemona fight
|8,000 LP, 8x Glimmet Crystal